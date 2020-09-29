AVANGRID Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) will be releasing its third quarter 2020 financial results on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, after the market closes.

In conjunction with the earnings release, AVANGRID will conduct a webcast conference call with financial analysts on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 beginning at 10:00 A.M. Eastern time. AVANGRID’s Executive team will present an overview of the financial results followed by a question and answer session.