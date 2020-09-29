Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Reaffirms Commitment to Canadian Stylist Community and Beauty Consumers; Completes Acquisition of Professional Beauty Products Distributor La Maison Ami-Co Inc.; Expands Options on sallybeauty.ca

In support of this commitment, SBH today announced the acquisition of La Maison Ami-Co Inc., a professional beauty products distributor in the Canadian province of Quebec, by its subsidiary BSG. The transaction includes the acquisition of 10 La Maison Ami-Co stores, the addition of 17 direct sales consultants and exclusive distribution rights in Quebec to premier professional hair color and hair care brands including Wella Professional, Goldwell and Oribé.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH) (“the Company”) today confirmed its commitment to the Canadian stylist community and to the Canadian hair color, hair care, nail and beauty consumer. Beauty Systems Group (“BSG”), the professional division of SBH, has 122 professional wholesale stores under the CosmoProf and Chalut brands across Canada. Sally Beauty Supply, the retail division of SBH, has 140 retail stores selling hair color, hair care, nail and other salon and beauty products across Canada.

This acquisition will allow BSG to further expand its operations throughout Quebec and will increase BSG’s professional beauty product offerings in its existing Chalut store network and full-service business that was acquired in 2017.

“We are excited about the addition of La Maison Ami-Co’s stores, direct sales consultants and talented employees to the BSG business in Quebec,” said Mark Spinks, president of Beauty Systems Group. “This acquisition is consistent with our strategy to gain additional exclusive distribution rights of professional hair color and care brands and should further strengthen BSG’s position in Canada while adding synergies between the Chalut and La Maison Ami-Co operations.”

The Company also announced that it had expanded its offering of retail beauty products to Canadian consumers on the recently launched sallybeauty.ca to 4,100 items, and shortened delivery times for e-commerce orders to consumers across Canada by expanding its ship-from-store e-commerce distribution points to 9 provinces.

About Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH) is an international specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies with revenues of approximately $3.9 billion annually. Through the Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group businesses, the Company sells and distributes through 5,062 stores, including 158 franchised units, and has operations throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Chile, Peru, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Spain and Germany. Sally Beauty Supply stores offer up to 8,000 products for hair color, hair care, skin care, and nails through proprietary brands such as Ion, Generic Value Products, Beyond the Zone and Silk Elements as well as professional lines such as Wella, Clairol, OPI, Conair and Hot Shot Tools. Beauty Systems Group stores, branded as CosmoProf or Armstrong McCall stores, along with its outside sales consultants, sell up to 10,500 professionally branded products including Paul Mitchell, Wella, Matrix, Schwarzkopf, Kenra, Goldwell, Joico and CHI, intended for use in salons and for resale by salons to retail consumers. For more information about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., please visit https://www.sallybeautyholdings.com/.