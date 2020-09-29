Transaction in Own Shares
Chrysalis VCT plc
LEI: 2138009FVDWULSIOX404
Transaction in Own Shares
29 September 2020
Chrysalis VCT plc announces that on 29 September 2020 the Company purchased the following shares for cancellation:
|
No.
purchased
|
Price paid
per share
|
% of class
in issue
|Ordinary Shares of 1p each
|242,403
|41.50p
|0.86%
