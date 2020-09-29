Prospectus of Valoe Corporation Regarding Admission to Trading of 89,888,886 Shares in the Company Has Been Approved

Not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, South Africa or the United States or any other country where distribution or disclosure would be against law.

The Financial Supervisory Authority has today approved the registration document as well as the securities note and the summary, which together form the prospectus (the "Prospectus") of Valoe Corporation (the "Company") pursuant to the Securities Markets Act (746/2012, as amended) and Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council ("Prospectus Regulation") relating to admission to trading of in total 89,888,886 shares ("Shares") in the Company.

The Prospectus and the admission to trading of the Shares relate to the following share issues resolved on by the Board of Directors: (i) in the aggregate 48,148,148 new shares in the Company issued to certain investors and creditors through a decision by the Board of Directors dated 15 May 2020 ("Share issue I"); (ii) in the aggregate 18,240,738 new shares in the Company issued to certain investors and creditors through decisions by the Board of Directors dated 24 June 2020 and 30 June 2020 ("Share issue II"); and (iii) in the aggregate 23,500,000 new shares in the Company issued to the Company as treasury shares through a decision by the Board of Directors dated 16 September 2020 ("Treasury issue"). For further information on the Share issue I, Share issue II and the Treasury issue, please refer to the stock exchange releases published by the Company on the aforementioned dates.

The Prospectus and the documents incorporated therein by reference will be available on or about 30 September 2020 on the website of the Company at http://www.valoe.fi/julkaisut and at the registered office of the Company at Insinöörinkatu 5, 50150 Mikkeli.

The Company has applied for the Shares to be admitted to trading on the stock exchange list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, and trading in the Shares is expected to commence on or about 1 October 2020.

Valoe Corporation specializes in the clean energy, especially in photovoltaic solutions. Valoe provides automated production technology for solar modules based on the company’s own technology; production lines for modules; solar modules and special components for solar modules. Valoe's head office is located in Mikkeli, Finland.