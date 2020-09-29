Icelandair Group hf. Major shareholder announcement
Attached is a major shareholder announcement from Stefnir hf., on behalf of funds managed by the company, confirming that its number of voting rights in Icelandair Group is 1,680,211,051 which corresponds to 5.91% of voting rights in Icelandair Group (triggering threshold: below 10%) following acquisition of shares in Icelandair Group’s share offering.
Investors: Iris Hulda Thorisdottir, Director Investor Relations. E-mail: iris@icelandairgroup.is
Media: Asdis Petursdottir, Director Communications. E-mail: asdis@icelandair.is
