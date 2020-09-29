 

UnitedHealthcare Donates $1 Million to Support Food Security and Housing Programs Offered by Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada

UnitedHealthcare, a UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) company, announced today it will contribute $1 million to Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada (CCSN) over the next three years to provide vital support to their Meals on Wheels program and Renewing Hope Program for Men.

CCSN will use the funds to provide up to 300 seniors with food deliveries, decreasing the current wait list and increasing food security across Clark County. UnitedHealthcare’s donation will also be used to support the operation of the Renewing Hope Program for Men, which supports homeless men with a desire to gain self-sufficiency.

"Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada proudly serves thousands in need in our community, and we are grateful and humbled by the support of our local donors in order to sustain these invaluable services,” said Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada President and CEO Deacon Tom Roberts. “Thanks to UnitedHealthcare, we’ll be able to continue to support two of Southern Nevada’s most vulnerable populations – seniors and homeless men striving for self-sufficiency, independence and dignity.”

Since 1941, Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada has brought help and hope to anyone in need regardless of race, religion or creed. Today, CCSN is Southern Nevada’s largest social services organization, with 225 employees and more than 5,000 registered volunteers. CCSN provides food, shelter and wraparound services to 4,200 Nevadans every day.

“At UnitedHealthcare, we recognize the importance of supporting local programs that positively impact social determinants of health such as food insecurity, housing, employment and behavioral health,” added Don Giancursio, CEO, UnitedHealthcare of Nevada. “These social determinants directly impact an individual’s ability to remain healthy and well. We are inspired every day by the efforts of organizations like Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada that tackle the greatest needs in our community.”

“UnitedHealthcare and Catholic Charities are two local organizations restoring hope among some of the most challenged and vulnerable families in southern Nevada,” stated Governor Steve Sisolak, State of Nevada. “I know first-hand the great work that Catholic Charities does for our community, none of which would be possible without the generosity of our community partners and organizations like UnitedHealthcare.”

Renewing Hope Program for Men offers a structured environment for homeless men who desire to gain self-sufficiency through employment and treatment for substance use disorders. This structured work and living environment offers private sleeping quarters, facility dining, one-on-one intensive case management, life skills classes, job readiness education, and support groups.

Meals on Wheels provides frozen meals, milk and fruit to 2,393 homebound seniors in Southern Nevada every week of the year. According to the United Health Foundation’s America’s Health Rankings 2019 Senior Report, Nevada ranks 21st in home-delivered meals and 34th in food insecurity. The meals provided are designed to meet the nutritional needs of seniors. Social wellness checks and case management services are also available to each senior.

