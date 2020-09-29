 

Mastercard Donate Offers Consumers More Ways to Give Back

Business Wire
29.09.2020   

This unprecedented year has accelerated charitable giving by double-digit percentages1. With consumer spending increasingly moving online, Mastercard is today announcing the expansion of its digital giving platform – Mastercard Donate – to enable cardholders to round up their everyday spend to the nearest dollar for donations to the charity of their choice.

Mastercard Donate Offers Consumers More Ways to Give Back (Photo: Business Wire)

Consumers will be able to simply register their debit or credit card information, select the cause they wish to support and start contributing small donations that add up to big impact. Visitors to the Mastercard Donate site can already make one-time and recurring donations. The newly expanded roundup feature, allowing cardholders to make donations based on the roundup amount, will be made available to U.S. cardholders through a new Mastercard Donate mobile app in time for the holiday season and through the website shortly after.

With the freedom to modify where their contributions go and with real-time tracking to watch them grow over time, Mastercard is supporting digital giving in simple, smart and secure ways. The charities available support a range of critical issues, from food insecurity through World Central Kitchen and World Food Programme to emergency response through World Vision, cancer research with Stand Up To Cancer, fostering environmental sustainability through our Priceless Planet Coalition with Conservation International and World Resources Institute, and economic growth for underserved communities with National Urban League.

Today’s announcement builds on Mastercard’s longstanding commitment to delivering social impact at scale. Since 2012, together with our customers and in partnership with World Food Programme, Mastercard raised $26.9 million to support School Feeding programs, equal to more than 107 million meals that help address childhood hunger. With the help of millions of cardholders, we donated more than $50 million over the last 10 years to Stand Up To Cancer to help fund groundbreaking cancer research. Currently in the U.S., every time you use your Mastercard to make online purchases or pay with contactless in-store at qualifying grocery stores, drug stores, and restaurants, as well as for transit, Mastercard will donate one cent per transaction – up to $4 million.2

