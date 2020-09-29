AZEK Maintains #1 Position in Premium Decking

The TimberTech AZEK portfolio secured the #5 spot on Professional Remodeler’s annual “ Top 100 Products ” in Decks and Porches, edging out the competition with its customizable options. These options give homeowners the ability to build design-forward decks using boards in a variety of sizes, styles and colors – an innovation unique to AZEK. The highly competitive list is decided by Professional Remodeler readers; the outlet’s editorial team takes into consideration reader engagement over the previous year, and products which garner the most interest from readers are selected as the winners.

The AZEK Company (NYSE: AZEK) (“AZEK”), an industry-leading manufacturer of beautiful, low-maintenance residential and commercial building products including TimberTech decking, is pleased to promote multiple industry awards this year touting its innovative decking and railing products. Most notably, AZEK’s revolutionary multi-width decking – deck boards in narrow, standard and wide width offerings – led to multiple awards this year.

AZEK/TimberTech has received a steady cadence of award wins this year including:

These awards reinforce a recent campaign launch, “Better Tech, Better Deck,” which highlights the sustainability, versatility, and durability of AZEK/TimberTech’s products.

“We have a laser-like focus on innovation, design and sustainability,” said Jeanine Gaffke, CMO of AZEK. “We’re honored to be recognized by industry experts for our technological superiority and design versatility and will continue to offer the best in premium decking for our customers.”

This year’s industry accolades not only showcase an innovative product portfolio, they bring the brand’s tagline to life: “Go Against The Grain.”

To find additional information about The AZEK Company and TimberTech decking, please visit Azekco.com or TimberTech.com.

