OliX Pharmaceuticals to Present New Data in Liver and Ophthalmic Areas at 16th Annual Meeting of the Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Society (OTS)

The first virtual presentation, entitled “Asymmetric siRNA Therapeutics by OliX Pharmaceuticals,” showcases the use of siRNA in effectively delivering RNAi molecules to the liver using GalNAc platform technology. It highlights the potential utility of GalNAc-asiRNA accelerating the development of effective targeted therapy for various liver diseases with high unmet medical needs.

SUWON, Republic of Korea, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OliX Pharmaceuticals, Inc . (KOSDAQ: 226950), a leading developer of RNAi therapeutics, presents two virtual posters of their on-going clinical research at the 16 th Annual Meeting of the Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Society on September 27 – 30. The presentations will focus on the results of the Company’s proprietary asymmetric siRNA (asiRNA) study, which confirms the therapeutic effects of RNAi-based therapeutics in patients with hepatic diseases and age-related macular degeneration.

The second presentation, “Development of first-in-class therapeutics for age-related macular degeneration (AMD) using cell-penetrating asymmetric siRNA technology,” focuses on OliX Pharmaceuticals’ two ophthalmic programs, OLX301A and OLX301D. Targeting both wet AMD and geographic atrophy (GA), OLX301A serves as the first-in-class therapeutics with high efficacy. OLX301D also targets wet AMD and subretinal fibrosis associated with wet AMD simultaneously with a novel mode of action.

“These latest data on OliX’ novel technology presents further evidence of this platform’s broad therapeutic possibilities,” said Dong Ki Lee, Ph.D., founder and Chief Executive Officer of OliX. “We are pleased to share the promising results, which can potentially improve treatment outcomes for the most prevalent of diseases.”

About OliX Pharmaceuticals

OliX Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company developing therapeutics against a variety of disorders by down-regulating expression of disease-causing genes, based on its own proprietary RNAi technology. The Company’s core RNAi platform, asymmetric siRNA (asiRNA), is a unique gene silencing technology based on RNA interference (RNAi), which is considered as the most efficient gene silencing technology. Based on asiRNA technology, OliX has developed cell penetrating asiRNA (cp-asiRNA), a therapeutic RNAi platform to effectively target locally administrable diseases, such as hypertrophic scar, dry and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), subretinal fibrosis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), and neuropathic pain. OliX has also developed another therapeutic RNAi platform, GalNAc-asiRNA, to target a variety of liver diseases.

To learn more about the company, visit https://www.olixpharma.com/eng/

To learn more about RNAi technology, visit https://www.olixpharma.com/eng/rnd/rnd01.php



asiRNA Platform

Asymmetric small interfering RNA (asiRNA) is the next generation of RNAi therapeutics that offers efficient gene regulation. In comparison to existing siRNA therapeutics, OliX Pharmaceutical’s asiRNA shows comparable gene silencing and significantly reduce siRNA-mediated side effects such as off-target gene silencing and immune stimulation.

cp-asiRNA Boilerplate

Cell-Penetrating Asymmetric Interfering RNA (cp-asiRNA) is OliX Pharmaceuticals’ proprietary RNAi delivery method that efficiently silences gene expressions. cp-asiRNA can be locally administered to target various diseases with unmet needs such as hypertrophic scar, dry and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), subretinal fibrosis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), and neuropathic pain.

GalNAc-siRNA Boilerplate

In March 2020, OliX Pharmaceuticals secured a proprietary N-Acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc) platform, a RNAi therapy platform that targets variety of liver diseases. GalNAc conjugated RNAi therapeutic enables siRNA uptake by the liver hepatocytes by binding with a high affinity and specificity to the asialoglycoprotein receptor (ASGPR).

Media Contact:

Surabhi Verma

Westwicke/ICR PR

Phone: +1.646.677.1825

Surabhi.Verma@westwicke.com

