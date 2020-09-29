 

American Express Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.43 per common share, payable on November 10, 2020, to shareholders of record on October 9, 2020.

ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress, instagram.com/americanexpress, linkedin.com/company/american-express, twitter.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress.

Key links to products, services and corporate responsibility information: charge and credit cards, business credit cards, travel services, gift cards, prepaid cards, merchant services, Accertify, InAuth, corporate card, business travel, and corporate responsibility.

