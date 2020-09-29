American Express Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.43 per common share, payable on November 10, 2020, to shareholders of record on October 9, 2020.

