CoreLogic Impact Award Presented to Brian Montgomery for Commendable Service to the Housing Industry and the Country

The CoreLogic Impact Award honors individuals with outstanding accomplishments in the areas of housing, community economic development and public policy. As deputy secretary of HUD, Montgomery works diligently to address the most critical housing needs of Americans. Through this role, he manages the day-to-day operations of the agency, oversees the department’s disaster function and advises and assists the secretary in leading the department’s nearly 8,000 employees.

CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, is pleased to announce its third CoreLogic Impact Award winner, deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Brian Montgomery. In lieu of hosting its annual EPIQ event due to COVID-19, CoreLogic presented the award today during a special virtual event exclusively honoring Montgomery.

“Brian has been considered one of the most accomplished and impactful leaders within the housing industry over the past three decades,” said Frank Martell, president and CEO, CoreLogic. “We are thrilled to recognize and honor him for his many accomplishments, which have been essential in guiding the housing market during these unprecedented times.”

Montgomery has demonstrated impeccable leadership and extraordinary responsibility, oftentimes covering multiple senior leadership roles concurrently, including Federal Housing Administration (FHA) commissioner and deputy secretary. He brings a deep knowledge of housing issues and vast experience spearheading large scale policy initiatives and is a pillar and exemplar of commitment to excellence in public service.

“It is my honor to receive this award and a privilege to have worked in the housing sector with so many dedicated people over the years,” Montgomery said. “I am humbled by your recognition and grateful for the friends I have made, and I greatly appreciate the opportunities we have been given to make a difference.”

Prior to assuming the role of deputy secretary, Montgomery served as Federal Housing Commissioner. Nominated by President Trump in September 2017, his confirmation marks the first time an individual has served as head of the FHA twice, and under three different administrations. As commissioner, he managed FHA’s more than $1.4 trillion mortgage insurance portfolio, which includes its single-family, multifamily and health care programs. He is also responsible for initiating the major modernization effort underway inside FHA and has strengthened FHA’s capital position within its Mutual Mortgage Insurance Fund. This has helped to ensure the agency is now in a solid position to provide confidence to housing markets during a crisis like COVID, rather than simply reacting to it. As assistant secretary for housing, he has overseen HUD’s Project-based Section 8 rental assistance housing program, the Office of Housing Counseling and Manufactured Housing Program.

During his first term as HUD’s assistant secretary for housing and FHA commissioner, Montgomery led regulatory reform of the Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act, developing solutions to assist struggling homeowners during the financial crisis, and his leadership of FHA modernization efforts that led to legislation in 2008.

Most recently, Montgomery has secured substantial funding for technology innovation at FHA, including congressional appropriations up $20 million per year over four years to modernize the IT infrastructure. This work includes the digitization of FHA loan origination, servicing and claims processes. Additionally, his leadership role steering FHA and HUD through COVID-19 proved instrumental in making crucial changes to key servicing policies. These were designed to keep homeowners in their homes through the pandemic, as well as to shore up the liquidity of mortgage servicers assisting these homeowners.

“I want to thank everyone who has helped and inspired me throughout my life and career,” Montgomery said. “It’s been my honor. I look forward to continuing to work with the industry to address the many challenges ahead with renewed purpose and vigilance.”

