Brompton Split Banc Corp. Announces Successful Overnight Offering

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: SBC, SBC.PR.A) Brompton Split Banc Corp. (the “Company”) is pleased to announce a successful overnight treasury offering of class A shares and preferred shares (the “Class A Shares” and “Preferred Shares”, respectively). Gross proceeds of the offering are expected to be approximately $23.6 million. The offering is expected to close on or about October 6, 2020 and is subject to certain closing conditions. The Company has granted the Agents (as defined below) an over-allotment option, exercisable for 30 days following the closing date of the offering, to purchase up to an additional 15% of the number of Class A Shares and Preferred Shares issued at the closing of the offering.



The Class A Shares were offered at a price of $9.10 per Class A Share for a distribution rate of 13.2% on the issue price, and the Preferred Shares were offered at a price of $9.95 per Preferred Share for a yield to maturity of 5.3%.(1) The Class A Share and Preferred Share offering prices were determined so as to be non-dilutive to the most recently calculated net asset value per unit of the Company (“Unit”) (calculated as at September 24, 2020), as adjusted for dividends and certain expenses to be accrued prior to or upon settlement of the offering.

The Company invests in a portfolio (the “Portfolio”) consisting of common shares of the six largest Canadian banks: Royal Bank of Canada, The Bank of Nova Scotia, National Bank of Canada, The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Bank of Montreal. In addition, the Company may hold up to 10% of the total assets of the Portfolio in investments in global financial companies for the purpose of enhanced diversification and return potential. Class A Shares have outperformed the S&P/TSX Composite Index over 10 years by 4.3% p.a. Over 10 years the Preferred Shares have outperformed the S&P/TSX Preferred Share Index by 3.3% p.a.(1)

The syndicate of agents for the offering was led by RBC Capital Markets, CIBC Capital Markets, National Bank Financial Inc. and Scotiabank and includes BMO Capital Markets, TD Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Richardson GMP Limited, Raymond James Ltd., Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Hampton Securities Limited, Industrial Alliance Securities Inc., Desjardins Securities Inc., and Mackie Research Capital Corporation.