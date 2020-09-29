College Students Visit HanesBrands’ El Salvador Apparel Plants in Episode 4 of “Crop to Campus” Documentary

The fourth episode of filmmaker Rod Murphy’s “Crop to Campus” minidocumentary, in which college students explore apparel sustainability, dropped today and features the students visiting HanesBrands’ textile fabric and sewing operations in El Salvador.

Salvador Orellana, operations manager at HanesBrands El Salvador Sew, gives Katy Powers, Mamie Trigg and Sydney Parker a behind-the-scenes look at responsible T-shirt manufacturing. (Photo: Business Wire)

Episodes of the seven-part documentary commissioned by HanesBrands are released every Tuesday on www.CropToCampus.com and follow three North Carolina State University students as they witness key aspects of a responsibly made T-shirt from the Hanes ComfortWash apparel line.

In episode 4, the Wilson College of Textiles students – Mamie Trigg of Austin, Texas; Katy Powers of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Sydney Parker of Raleigh, North Carolina – visit HanesBrands’ fabric production and state-of-the-art cut, sew and dye garment facilities in San Salvador, El Salvador. On their journey, the students explore the textile production cycle as sustainable yarns and fabric are produced and processed into usable products – all at the hands of skilled workers.

HanesBrands is the No. 1 employer in El Salvador and the country’s largest exporter. The company has more than four decades of providing quality jobs, supporting community building and developing the local economy. HanesBrands employees receive market-competitive salaries, educational opportunities, free work transportation, free or subsidized meals, and other needed benefits.

“Across the world, 80% of HanesBrands’ products are made in Hanes-owned facilities or through dedicated contractors – giving HanesBrands the oversight to ensure our products are manufactured in an environmentally and socially responsible way,” said Chris Fox, HanesBrands’ vice president of corporate social responsibility. “As a global employer and contributor to the local economy, we’ve made a commitment to identify opportunities to improve our ecological footprint and social impact at every stage of the supply chain.”

In next week’s “Crop to Campus” episode, the students will learn more about HanesBrands’ commitment to environmental and social sustainability through its Green for Good program and other community improvement initiatives.

Murphy, a filmmaker from Asheville, North Carolina, was commissioned by HanesBrands to make the documentary to assess how well the company’s corporate social responsibility efforts resonate with the expectations of millennials and Generation-Z youth.

In previous episodes, the students discussed what sustainability means to them and visited cotton fields and a yarn spinning plant to explore responsible manufacturing.

Remaining episode release dates and topics are:

Oct. 6: “Community: It’s About the People”

Oct. 13: “Back to Campus: Tee Party”

Oct. 20: “Takeaways: How important is responsible manufacturing?”

Visit www.CropToCampus.com to learn more about the documentary series, or www.HanesForGood.com for more information about Hanes’ responsible manufacturing practices.

