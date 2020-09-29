 

College Students Visit HanesBrands’ El Salvador Apparel Plants in Episode 4 of “Crop to Campus” Documentary

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.09.2020, 21:16  |  50   |   |   

The fourth episode of filmmaker Rod Murphy’s “Crop to Campus” minidocumentary, in which college students explore apparel sustainability, dropped today and features the students visiting HanesBrands’ textile fabric and sewing operations in El Salvador.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200929006056/en/

Salvador Orellana, operations manager at HanesBrands El Salvador Sew, gives Katy Powers, Mamie Trigg and Sydney Parker a behind-the-scenes look at responsible T-shirt manufacturing. (Photo: Business Wire)

Salvador Orellana, operations manager at HanesBrands El Salvador Sew, gives Katy Powers, Mamie Trigg and Sydney Parker a behind-the-scenes look at responsible T-shirt manufacturing. (Photo: Business Wire)

Episodes of the seven-part documentary commissioned by HanesBrands are released every Tuesday on www.CropToCampus.com and follow three North Carolina State University students as they witness key aspects of a responsibly made T-shirt from the Hanes ComfortWash apparel line.

In episode 4, the Wilson College of Textiles students – Mamie Trigg of Austin, Texas; Katy Powers of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Sydney Parker of Raleigh, North Carolina – visit HanesBrands’ fabric production and state-of-the-art cut, sew and dye garment facilities in San Salvador, El Salvador. On their journey, the students explore the textile production cycle as sustainable yarns and fabric are produced and processed into usable products – all at the hands of skilled workers.

HanesBrands is the No. 1 employer in El Salvador and the country’s largest exporter. The company has more than four decades of providing quality jobs, supporting community building and developing the local economy. HanesBrands employees receive market-competitive salaries, educational opportunities, free work transportation, free or subsidized meals, and other needed benefits.

“Across the world, 80% of HanesBrands’ products are made in Hanes-owned facilities or through dedicated contractors – giving HanesBrands the oversight to ensure our products are manufactured in an environmentally and socially responsible way,” said Chris Fox, HanesBrands’ vice president of corporate social responsibility. “As a global employer and contributor to the local economy, we’ve made a commitment to identify opportunities to improve our ecological footprint and social impact at every stage of the supply chain.”

In next week’s “Crop to Campus” episode, the students will learn more about HanesBrands’ commitment to environmental and social sustainability through its Green for Good program and other community improvement initiatives.

Murphy, a filmmaker from Asheville, North Carolina, was commissioned by HanesBrands to make the documentary to assess how well the company’s corporate social responsibility efforts resonate with the expectations of millennials and Generation-Z youth.

In previous episodes, the students discussed what sustainability means to them and visited cotton fields and a yarn spinning plant to explore responsible manufacturing.

Remaining episode release dates and topics are:

  • Oct. 6: “Community: It’s About the People”
  • Oct. 13: “Back to Campus: Tee Party”
  • Oct. 20: “Takeaways: How important is responsible manufacturing?”

Visit www.CropToCampus.com to learn more about the documentary series, or www.HanesForGood.com for more information about Hanes’ responsible manufacturing practices.

HanesBrands

HanesBrands, based in Winston-Salem, N.C., is a socially responsible leading marketer of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia-Pacific. The company sells its products under some of the world’s strongest apparel brands, including Hanes, Champion, Bonds, DIM, Maidenform, Bali, Playtex, Lovable, Bras N Things, Nur Die/Nur Der, Alternative, L’eggs, JMS/Just My Size, Wonderbra, Berlei, and Gear for Sports. The company sells T-shirts, bras, panties, shapewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and activewear produced in the company’s low-cost global supply chain. A Fortune 500 company and member of the S&P 500 stock index (NYSE: HBI), Hanes has approximately 63,000 employees in more than 40 countries. For more information, visit the company’s corporate website at www.Hanes.com/corporate and newsroom at https://newsroom.hanesbrands.com/. Connect with the company via social media: Twitter (@hanesbrands), Facebook (www.facebook.com/hanesbrandsinc), Instagram (@hanesbrands_careers), and LinkedIn (@Hanesbrandsinc).

Hanesbrands Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Quidel Corporation Statement on President Trump’s Announcement of Coronavirus Testing Strategy
Mega Broadband Investments and Cable One Announce Strategic Partnership
U.S. FDA Approves Pfizer’s XELJANZ (tofacitinib) for the Treatment of Active Polyarticular Course ...
Discovery Selects Magnite to Strengthen DTC Advertising Proposition for Streaming Services in the ...
Groupe PSA Announces the Launch of Eurorepar Product Line in India
Avaya and RingCentral Announce Expansion of Unified Cloud Communications Offering – Avaya Cloud ...
Labaton Sucharow LLP Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Peabody Energy Corp. and Certain ...
Pernod Ricard Successfully Completes A US$2.0 Billion Bond Issuance in Three Tranches
Applied DNA Signs Master Services Agreement with Stony Brook University Hospital for COVID-19 ...
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals to Present During the Virtual 25th International Congress of the World ...
Gov. Hogan, Novavax’ Erck, & BIO’s Dr. McMurry-Heath Toured Novavax Labs and Discussed Progress ...
Gilead Sciences Prices $7.25 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes
NIKOLA INVESTORS: November 16, 2020 Filing Deadline in Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Mene Inc. Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2020
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.09.20
HanesBrands Pivots to Virtual Learning to Preserve Employee Continuing Education Program During COVID-19 Pandemic
15.09.20
Sustainable Cotton Farming Showcased in Episode 2 of HanesBrands’ Behind-the-Scenes Documentary “Crop to Campus”
09.09.20
Three College Students Explore T-shirt Sustainability in Behind-the-Scenes “Crop to Campus” Documentary That Shows Step-by-Step Process in the Apparel Supply Chain
08.09.20
HanesBrands Reports Inducement Equity Awards for New Chief Human Resource Officer Pursuant to NYSE Rule 303A.08
08.09.20
HanesBrands Appoints Kristin L. Oliver as Chief Human Resources Officer