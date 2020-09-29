 

National Marine Electronics Association Honors Three KVH Marine Systems with 2020 Product of Excellence Awards

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.09.2020, 21:32  |  45   |   |   

KVH’s TracPhone V3-HTS, TracVision UHD7, and TracPhone LTE-1 recognized at the NMEA Virtual Conference

MIDDLETOWN, R.I., Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During its 2020 virtual conference, the National Marine Electronics Association honored three products from KVH Industries, Inc., (Nasdaq: KVHI) for product excellence. KVH’s TracPhone V3-HTS received NMEA’s Product of Excellence Award in the satellite communications antenna category; KVH’s TracVision UHD7 received the Product of Excellence Award in the satellite TV antenna category; and KVH’s TracPhone LTE-1 received the Product of Excellence Award in the WiFi/Cellular Device category (tied with Wave Wi-Fi).

“We are deeply grateful to the members of the National Marine Electronics Association for this recognition,” said Jim George, senior director of global leisure sales. “NMEA members are invaluable partners in educating consumers, installing systems, and supporting KVH products. We consider their votes in the annual award competition an affirmation of our outstanding quality, performance, value, and innovation, and congratulate all of the other honorees.”

This is the 23rd consecutive year that KVH has achieved the NMEA distinction for its TracVision systems, the 18th time that KVH’s TracPhone satcom systems have been recognized, and the 2nd time KVH’s TracPhone LTE-1 has been named the Product of Excellence winner in the WiFi/Cellular Device category.

The NMEA Product of Excellence Awards are presented annually to recognize design, performance, and reliability in marine electronics products. The winners are selected by a vote of the members of NMEA, an industry group made up of more than 600 companies, including manufacturers, dealers, and boat builders.

KVH’s TracPhone V3-HTS is a 37 cm (14 inch) diameter Ku-band VSAT antenna providing data speeds as fast as 5 Mbps down/2 Mbps up to boats worldwide. The TracPhone V3-HTS is designed for KVH’s mini-VSAT Broadband HTS network, which utilizes Intelsat’s FlexMaritime service to deliver global multi-layered satellite coverage.

The TracPhone LTE-1 is a 34 cm (13 inch) marine-grade system utilizing LTE-Advanced (LTE-A) network technology to enable boaters to enjoy streaming video, web browsing, social media, and more, up to 20 miles offshore. The system includes a high-gain, dual LTE-A antenna array for a stronger signal with service up to twice as far offshore as a cellphone.

The TracVision UHD7 is a high-performance 60 cm (24 inch) marine satellite TV antenna designed to provide boat owners, charter yacht guests, and commercial vessel crews with access to ultra high-definition (UHD) and 4K programming from leading satellite TV providers.

KVH is a mobile technology innovator that provides connectivity solutions for commercial maritime, leisure marine, and land mobile applications on vessels and vehicles, including the award-winning TracPhone and TracVision product lines, the global mini-VSAT Broadband network, and AgilePlans Connectivity as a Service (CaaS). The company’s KVH Media Group provides news, sports, and entertainment content with such brands as NEWSlink and SPORTSlink.

Note to Editors: For more information about KVH’s award-winning marine antenna systems, please visit the KVH website and www.kvh.com/leisure_boats_yachts. High-resolution images of KVH products are available at the KVH Press Room Image Library, kvh.com/Press-Room/Image-Library.

About KVH Industries, Inc.
KVH Industries, Inc., is a global leader in mobile connectivity and inertial navigation systems, innovating to enable a mobile world. A market leader in maritime VSAT, KVH designs, manufactures, and provides connectivity and content services globally. KVH is also a premier manufacturer of high-performance sensors and integrated inertial systems for defense and commercial applications. Founded in 1982, the company is based in Middletown, RI, with research, development, and manufacturing operations in Middletown, RI, and Tinley Park, IL, and more than a dozen offices around the globe.

KVH Industries, Inc., has used, registered, or applied to register its trademarks in the U.S.A. and other countries around the world, including but not limited to the following marks: KVH, TracPhone, TracVision, mini-VSAT Broadband, AgilePlans, NEWSlink, and SPORTSlink. All other trademarks are the property of their respective companies.

For further information, please contact:
Jill Connors
Sr. Manager, Media & Industry Analyst Relations
KVH Industries, Inc.
Tel: +1 401 851 3824
jconnors@kvh.com


KVH Industries Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Perseus Mining Acquires Bagoé Gold Project
Sorrento Releases Preclinical Data for STI-1499 (COVI-Guard) and STI-2020 (COVI-AMG), Potent ...
Integra LifeSciences Announces Definitive Agreement to Divest its Extremity Orthopedics Business to ...
Sun Communities, Inc. to Acquire Safe Harbor Marinas, LLC for $2.1 Billion
Millrock Reports Update on Drilling, 64North Gold Project, Alaska
Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Preliminary Six-Month Data from Open-Label Extension of Phase 2 PaTH ...
Beyond Meat To Expand Walmart Distribution
Nokia signs 5G deal to become BT’s largest infrastructure partner
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
CytoDyn’s Phase 2 Study of Leronlimab for Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 Selected for Oral ...
Euro Manganese Addresses Trading Halt on ASX for Non-Australian Shareholders and Investors
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Mindleap Health Announces The Launch of The World’s First Telehealth Platform For Psychedelic ...
Euro Manganese kommentiert Handelsstopp an der ASX für nicht australische Aktionäre und ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Marel agrees to acquire TREIF, a German food cutting technology provider
U.K. MHRA Grants Meeting to CytoDyn to Discuss Fast Track Approval of Leronlimab for COVID-19 ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.09.20
KVH Industries Announces CFO Transition: Don Reilly to Retire; Brent Bruun Named Interim CFO/COO