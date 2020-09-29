 

Capital Increase in Genmab as a Result of Employee Warrant Exercise

Company Announcement

Copenhagen, Denmark; September 29, 2020 – Genmab A/S (Nasdaq: GMAB) will increase its share capital by 89,050 shares as a consequence of the exercise of employee warrants.

The increase is effected without any preemption rights for the existing shareholders of the company or others. The shares are subscribed in cash at the following price per share of nominally DKK 1:

7,600 shares at DKK 40.41,
1,000 shares at DKK 210.00,
10,250 shares at DKK 220.40,
135 shares at DKK 225,30,
40,188 shares at DKK 225,90,
500 shares at DKK 231.50,
13,125 shares at DKK 337.40,
175 shares at DKK 815.50,
10,200 shares at DKK 939.50,
1,013 shares at DKK 1,136.00,
2,766 shares at DKK 1,145.00,
760 shares at DKK 1,233.00,
1,283 shares at DKK 1,402.00, and
55 shares at DKK 1,408.00.

Proceeds to the company are approximately DKK 33.3 million. The increase corresponds to approximately 0.14% of the company's share capital.

The new shares are ordinary shares without any special rights and are freely transferable negotiable instruments. The new shares give rights to dividends and other rights in relation to the company as of subscription, i.e. inter alia full rights to dividends for the financial year 2020. The new shares will be listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen after registration with the Danish Business Authority. The capital increase is expected to be finalized shortly.

Pursuant to section 32 of the Danish Capital Markets Act No. 377 of April 2, 2020, it is hereby announced, that the total nominal value of Genmab A/S' share capital after the capital increase is DKK 65,498,346 which is made up of 65,498,346 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 each, corresponding to 65,498,346 votes.

About Genmab
Genmab is a publicly traded, international biotechnology company specializing in the creation and development of differentiated antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Founded in 1999, the company is the creator of the following approved antibodies: DARZALEX (daratumumab, under agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc.) for the treatment of certain multiple myeloma indications in territories including the U.S., Europe and Japan, Kesimpta (subcutaneous ofatumumab, under agreement with Novartis AG), for the treatment of adults with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in the U.S. and TEPEZZA (teprotumumab, under agreement with Roche granting sublicense to Horizon Therapeutics plc) for the treatment of thyroid eye disease in the U.S. A subcutaneous formulation of daratumumab, known as DARZALEX FASPRO (daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj) in the U.S., has been approved in the U.S. and Europe for the treatment of adult patients with certain multiple myeloma indications. The first approved Genmab created therapy, Arzerra (ofatumumab, under agreement with Novartis AG), approved for the treatment of certain chronic lymphocytic leukemia indications, is available in Japan and is also available in other territories via compassionate use or oncology access programs. Daratumumab is in clinical development by Janssen for the treatment of additional multiple myeloma indications, other blood cancers and amyloidosis. Genmab also has a broad clinical and pre-clinical product pipeline. Genmab's technology base consists of validated and proprietary next generation antibody technologies - the DuoBody platform for generation of bispecific antibodies, the HexaBody platform, which creates effector function enhanced antibodies, the HexElect platform, which combines two co-dependently acting HexaBody molecules to introduce selectivity while maximizing therapeutic potency and the DuoHexaBody platform, which enhances the potential potency of bispecific antibodies through hexamerization. The company intends to leverage these technologies to create opportunities for full or co-ownership of future products. Genmab has alliances with top tier pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Genmab is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark with sites in Utrecht, the Netherlands, Princeton, New Jersey, U.S. and Tokyo, Japan.

