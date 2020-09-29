 

AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Reports Results for the Fiscal Quarter and Six Months Ended July 31, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.09.2020, 22:05  |  31   |   |   

AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (the "Fund") (NYSE: NFJ), a diversified closed-end management investment company which seeks current income and gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation, today announced its results for the fiscal quarter and six months ended July 31, 2020.

At July 31,

2020

2019

Net Assets

$1,292,901,720

$1,327,178,097

Shares Outstanding

94,801,581

94,801,581

Net Asset Value ("NAV")

$13.64

$14.00

Market Price

$12.02

$12.54

Discount to NAV

(11.88)%

(10.43)%

   

Quarter ended July 31,

2020

2019

Net Investment Income

$3,486,857

$5,709,124

Per Share

$0.03

$0.06

Net Realized and Change in Unrealized Gain (Loss)

$147,930,363

$(1,503,157)

Per Share

$1.57

($0.02)

   

Six Months ended July 31,

2020

2019

Net Investment Income

$7,880,154

$12,386,215

Per Share

$0.08

$0.13

Net Realized and Change in Unrealized Gain (Loss)

$(32,133,096)

$75,740,855

Per Share

$(0.33)

$0.80

Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC, an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of PFP Holdings, Inc., serves as the Fund’s investment manager and is a member of Munich-based Allianz Group.

The Fund's daily New York Stock Exchange closing market price, NAV, as well as other information, is available at us.allianzgi.com/closedendfunds or by calling the Fund's shareholder servicing agent at (800) 254-5197.

The financial information contained herein is solely based upon the data available at the time of publication of this press release, and there is no assurance that any future results will be the same or similar to the results reported herein. Information that was obtained from third party sources we believe to be reliable is not guaranteed as to its accuracy or completeness. This press release contains no recommendations to buy or sell any specific securities and should not be considered investment advice of any kind. Past performance is no guarantee of future results and the investment returns generated by the Fund will fluctuate. There can be no assurance the Fund will meet its stated objectives. In making any investment decision, individuals should utilize other information sources and the advice of their own professional adviser.

AG Div Int&Prem/Sh USD jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jetzt Fonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag handeln und dauerhaft Depotgebühren bei comdirect sparen!

  • über 13.000 Investmentfonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • kostenlose Depotführung
  • über 450 Fonds für Sparpläne ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • Sonderkonditionen für Transaktionen

Depotpaket anfordern

Sie haben bereits ein Depot bei comdirect?

Kein Problem. Ein einfacher kostenloser Vermittlerwechsel genügt und Sie können auch von den günstigen Konditionen profitieren.

 Vermittlerwechsel

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Quidel Corporation Statement on President Trump’s Announcement of Coronavirus Testing Strategy
Mega Broadband Investments and Cable One Announce Strategic Partnership
U.S. FDA Approves Pfizer’s XELJANZ (tofacitinib) for the Treatment of Active Polyarticular Course ...
Discovery Selects Magnite to Strengthen DTC Advertising Proposition for Streaming Services in the ...
Groupe PSA Announces the Launch of Eurorepar Product Line in India
Avaya and RingCentral Announce Expansion of Unified Cloud Communications Offering – Avaya Cloud ...
Labaton Sucharow LLP Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Peabody Energy Corp. and Certain ...
Pernod Ricard Successfully Completes A US$2.0 Billion Bond Issuance in Three Tranches
Applied DNA Signs Master Services Agreement with Stony Brook University Hospital for COVID-19 ...
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals to Present During the Virtual 25th International Congress of the World ...
Gov. Hogan, Novavax’ Erck, & BIO’s Dr. McMurry-Heath Toured Novavax Labs and Discussed Progress ...
Gilead Sciences Prices $7.25 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes
NIKOLA INVESTORS: November 16, 2020 Filing Deadline in Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Mene Inc. Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2020
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.09.20
AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund, AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund Declare Quarterly Distributions