AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Reports Results for the Fiscal Quarter and Six Months Ended July 31, 2020

AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (the "Fund") (NYSE: NFJ), a diversified closed-end management investment company which seeks current income and gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation, today announced its results for the fiscal quarter and six months ended July 31, 2020.

2020 2019

Net Assets $1,292,901,720 $1,327,178,097

Shares Outstanding 94,801,581 94,801,581

Net Asset Value ("NAV") $13.64 $14.00

Market Price $12.02 $12.54

Discount to NAV (11.88)% (10.43)%

Quarter ended July 31,

2020 2019

Net Investment Income $3,486,857 $5,709,124

Per Share $0.03 $0.06

Net Realized and Change in Unrealized Gain (Loss) $147,930,363 $(1,503,157)

Per Share $1.57 ($0.02)

Six Months ended July 31,

2020 2019

Net Investment Income $7,880,154 $12,386,215

Per Share $0.08 $0.13

Net Realized and Change in Unrealized Gain (Loss) $(32,133,096) $75,740,855

Per Share $(0.33) $0.80

Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC, an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of PFP Holdings, Inc., serves as the Fund’s investment manager and is a member of Munich-based Allianz Group.

The Fund's daily New York Stock Exchange closing market price, NAV, as well as other information, is available at us.allianzgi.com/closedendfunds or by calling the Fund's shareholder servicing agent at (800) 254-5197.

