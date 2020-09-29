Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Declares $0.10 Per Share Quarterly Cash Dividend

September 29, 2020-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share, payable on October 27, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 14, 2020. The dividend is the Company’s forty-first consecutive quarterly dividend. The Board of Directors is currently targeting fiscal 2021 quarterly dividend payments of $0.10 per common share. Future Common Stock dividends remain subject to compliance with financial covenants under the Company's secured credit facility as well as Board approval.

