International Money Express, Inc. Launches Secondary Public Offering

MIAMI, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI) (the “Company”), a leading money remittance services company focused primarily on the Latin America and Caribbean corridor, announced today that affiliates of Stella Point Capital and certain of the Company’s other stockholders (the “Selling Stockholders”) intend to offer 4,925,000 shares of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the “Common Stock”), in an underwritten public offering. In addition, certain of the Selling Stockholders intend to grant the underwriters of the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 738,750 shares of Common Stock. The offering consists entirely of secondary shares to be sold by the Selling Stockholders. The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the proceeds from the offering.

The shares of Common Stock described above are being offered pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-248902) that has been declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to the offering and the shares of Common Stock being offered will be filed with the SEC. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus in the registration statement, the preliminary prospectus supplement, and other documents the Company has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and this offering. Copies of the registration statement, the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus may be obtained, when available, on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov or, when available, from:

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, North Carolina 27560, telephone: (800) 221-1037, e-mail: usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com; and

BTIG, LLC, Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 65 East 55th Street, New York, New York 10022, telephone: (212) 593-7555, e-mail: equitycapitalmarkets@btig.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.