 

Westell Stockholders Approve Reverse and Forward Splits

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.09.2020, 22:01  |  25   |   |   

Company to Voluntarily Delist Class A Common Stock from NASDAQ Capital Market

AURORA, Ill., Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTL), a leading provider of high-performance network infrastructure solutions, announced that at the Annual Meeting on September 29, 2020, the Company’s stockholders voted to approve proposals authorizing the Board of Directors of the Company to amend the Company’s certificate of incorporation to effect a 1-for-1,000 reverse stock split of the Company’s Class A and Class B Common Stock, followed immediately by an 1,000-for-1 forward stock split (the “Transaction”). The reverse and forward stock splits will be effected on October 1, 2020 and the Company’s Class A Common Stock is expected to begin trading on the NASDAQ Capital Market on a post-forward stock split basis upon the opening of trading on October 2, 2020.

As a result of the reverse stock split, each share of the Company’s Common Stock held by a stockholder of record owning immediately prior to the effective time of the reverse stock split fewer than 1,000 shares of the Company’s Common Stock will be converted into the right to receive $1.48 in cash, without interest, and such stockholders will no longer be stockholders of the Company. To be entitled to such cash payment, a stockholder must be a record holder of fewer than 1,000 shares immediately prior to the effective time of the reverse stock split. Investors who purchase fewer than 1,000 shares prior to the effective time of the reverse stock split and settle such purchases after the effective time shall not be entitled to such cash payment and instead their trades will be settled on a post-forward stock split basis. Trades in the Company’s Common stock made on or after October 1, 2020 will settle on a post-forward stock split basis.

Stockholders owning 1,000 or more shares of Class A Common Stock or Class B Common Stock held in a single account immediately prior the effective time of the Reverse Stock Split will not receive any payment for their shares and, immediately following the Transaction, will continue to hold the same number of shares as before the Transaction.

The Transaction will apply directly only to record holders of the Company’s Common Stock. Persons who hold shares of Common stock in “street name” are encouraged to contact their bank, broker or other nominee for information on how the transaction may affect any shares of the Company’s Common Stock held for their account.

