FuelCell Energy Announces Launch of Offering of Common Stock

DANBURY, Conn., Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FCEL) (“FuelCell Energy” or the “Company”) today announced the launch of an underwritten public offering of 31,000,000 shares of its common stock (the “Offering”). FuelCell Energy expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 4,650,000 additional shares of its common stock. FuelCell Energy intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for project development, project financing, working capital support, and general corporate purposes. FuelCell Energy may also use a portion of the net proceeds from the Offering to pay the principal redemption price of and accrued dividends on preferred stock issued by one of the Company’s subsidiaries and to repay other outstanding debt.

A registration statement on Form S-3 relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and has been declared effective. The Offering may be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. Before investing, prospective investors should read the prospectus supplement, accompanying prospectus and documents incorporated by reference therein for more complete information about FuelCell Energy and the Offering. A copy of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus related to the Offering can be obtained for free by visiting the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone +1 888 603 5847; Barclays Capital Inc., Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: +1 888 603 5847, or email: Barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com; or Canaccord Genuity LLC, 99 High Street, 12th Floor, Boston, MA 02110, Attention: Syndicate Department by e-mail at prospectus@cgf.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.