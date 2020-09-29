 

Translate Bio to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

LEXINGTON, Mass., Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Translate Bio (Nasdaq: TBIO), a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company developing a new class of potentially transformative medicines to treat or prevent debilitating or life-threatening diseases, today announced that the Company will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • SVB Leerink CybeRx Series: Rare Diseases & Genetic Medicines, October 1, 2020
  • Guggenheim 1st Annual Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Day, October 5-6, 2020
  • Chardan Virtual 4th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference, October 5-6, 2020
    • Ronald Renaud, chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Chardan Virtual 4th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. ET.
    • A live webcast of the session will be accessible through the “Events and Presentations” page of the Company's website at investors.translate.bio. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Translate Bio’s website for 30 days following the presentation.

About Translate Bio
Translate Bio is a clinical-stage mRNA therapeutics company developing a new class of potentially transformative medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction, or to prevent infectious diseases by generating protective immunity. Translate Bio is primarily focused on applying its technology to treat pulmonary diseases caused by insufficient protein production or where the reduction of proteins can modify disease. Translate Bio’s lead pulmonary candidate is being evaluated as an inhaled treatment for cystic fibrosis (CF) in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial. Additional pulmonary diseases are being evaluated in discovery-stage research programs that utilize a proprietary lung delivery platform. Translate Bio believes that mRNA can be delivered to target tissues via multiple routes of administration and, consequently, its technology may apply broadly to a wide range of diseases, including diseases that affect the liver. Translate Bio is also pursuing the development of mRNA vaccines for infectious diseases under a collaboration with Sanofi Pasteur. For more information about the Company, please visit www.translate.bio or on Twitter at @TranslateBio.                                     

Contacts for Translate Bio
   
Investors Media
Teri Dahlman Maura Gavaghan
tdahlman@translate.bio  mgavaghan@translate.bio 
617-817-8655 617-233-1154

