 

Rubius Therapeutics to Participate in 7th Annual Jefferies Cell Therapy Summit

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:RUBY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is genetically engineering red blood cells to create an entirely new class of cellular medicines, today announced that Laurence Turka, M.D., chief scientific officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 7th Annual Jefferies Cell Therapy Summit on Monday, October 5, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast will be available on the Events and Presentations page within the Investors and Media section of the Rubius Therapeutics website. An archived replay will be accessible for 90 days following the event.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of medicines called Red Cell Therapeutics. The Company’s proprietary RED PLATFORM was designed to genetically engineer and culture Red Cell Therapeutics that are selective, potent and off-the-shelf allogeneic cellular therapies for the potential treatment of several diseases across multiple therapeutic areas. Rubius’ initial focus is to advance RCT product candidates for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases by leveraging two distinct therapeutic modalities — potent cell-cell interaction and tolerance induction. For more information, visit www.rubiustx.com, follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn or like us on Facebook.

Contacts:

Investors
Lori Melançon
Vice President, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
+1 (617) 949-5296
lori.melancon@rubiustx.com

Media 
Marissa Hanify
Director, Corporate Communications
marissa.hanify@rubiustx.com

Dan Budwick
1AB
+1 (973) 271-6085
dan@1abmedia.com


Disclaimer

