Galapagos announces first dosing with Toledo compound GLPG3970 in psoriasis trial

TOL2/3 inhibitor most advanced compound in novel target class with dual action in inflammatory diseases

Patient trials initiated with GLPG3970 in psoriasis, ulcerative colitis, and rheumatoid arthritis

Toledo class target to be disclosed at Toledo Roundtable on 27 October 2020

Mechelen, Belgium; 29 September 2020, 22.01 CET – Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) announces dosing of a first patient in their psoriasis trial, one of three patient trials currently recruiting to evaluate efficacy and safety of Toledo compound GLPG3970. Furthermore, Galapagos plans to unveil the novel Toledo target class and share GLPG3970 Phase 1 data at its inaugural Toledo Roundtable to be held virtually on 27 October 2020.

“We are excited by the rapid progress of GLPG3970 in the clinic,” said Dr. Piet Wigerinck, Chief Scientific Officer at Galapagos. “We now have multiple proof of concept studies running in parallel in several autoimmune diseases, and we aim to launch 2 additional Phase 2 studies, in Sjögren’s and systemic lupus erythematosus, early next year, further broadening the scope of the program. We have observed the dual mode of action of GLPG3970 in healthy volunteers, and through these patient trials, we aim to learn quickly whether clinical experience bears out the potential of our Toledo program to become a new paradigm in the treatment of inflammatory diseases.”

CALOSOMA study: Phase 1 trial in psoriasis

The Calosoma Phase 1 trial (NCT04106297) is a double-blind, placebo-controlled study evaluating the safety, tolerability, PK and PD1 of GLPG3970 single and multiple ascending doses in up to 52 adult healthy male subjects. GLPG3970 will now be investigated for 6 weeks in 25 subjects with moderate to severe psoriasis. The first patient was dosed recently.

SEA TURTLE study: Phase 2 trial in ulcerative colitis

This Phase 2 trial is a double-blind, placebo-controlled study evaluating the efficacy, safety, tolerability, PK and PD of GLPG3970 in up to 30 subjects with moderately to severely active UC. GLPG3970 or a placebo will be administered orally once daily for 6 weeks, with the primary endpoint of change from baseline in total Mayo Clinical Score (MCS).

LADYBUG study: Phase 2 trial in rheumatoid arthritis

This Phase 2 trial is a double-blind, placebo-controlled study evaluating the efficacy, safety, tolerability, PK and PD of GLPG3970 in up to 25 participants with severely active RA and an inadequate response to methotrexate. GLPG3970 or a placebo will be administered orally once-daily for 6 weeks, with the primary endpoint of change from baseline of DAS28 CRP at week 6. Recruitment will take place in Europe.