 

Galapagos announces first dosing with Toledo compound GLPG3970 in psoriasis trial

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.09.2020, 22:01  |  43   |   |   
  • TOL2/3 inhibitor most advanced compound in novel target class with dual action in inflammatory diseases
  • Patient trials initiated with GLPG3970 in psoriasis, ulcerative colitis, and rheumatoid arthritis
  • Toledo class target to be disclosed at Toledo Roundtable on 27 October 2020

Mechelen, Belgium; 29 September 2020, 22.01 CET – Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) announces dosing of a first patient in their psoriasis trial, one of three patient trials currently recruiting to evaluate efficacy and safety of Toledo compound GLPG3970. Furthermore, Galapagos plans to unveil the novel Toledo target class and share GLPG3970 Phase 1 data at its inaugural Toledo Roundtable to be held virtually on 27 October 2020.  

“We are excited by the rapid progress of GLPG3970 in the clinic,” said Dr. Piet Wigerinck, Chief Scientific Officer at Galapagos. “We now have multiple proof of concept studies running in parallel in several autoimmune diseases, and we aim to launch 2 additional Phase 2 studies, in Sjögren’s and systemic lupus erythematosus, early next year, further broadening the scope of the program. We have observed the dual mode of action of GLPG3970 in healthy volunteers, and through these patient trials, we aim to learn quickly whether clinical experience bears out the potential of our Toledo program to become a new paradigm in the treatment of inflammatory diseases.”

CALOSOMA study: Phase 1 trial in psoriasis
The Calosoma Phase 1 trial (NCT04106297) is a double-blind, placebo-controlled study evaluating the safety, tolerability, PK and PD1 of GLPG3970 single and multiple ascending doses in up to 52 adult healthy male subjects. GLPG3970 will now be investigated for 6 weeks in 25 subjects with moderate to severe psoriasis. The first patient was dosed recently.

SEA TURTLE study: Phase 2 trial in ulcerative colitis
This Phase 2 trial is a double-blind, placebo-controlled study evaluating the efficacy, safety, tolerability, PK and PD of GLPG3970 in up to 30 subjects with moderately to severely active UC. GLPG3970 or a placebo will be administered orally once daily for 6 weeks, with the primary endpoint of change from baseline in total Mayo Clinical Score (MCS).

LADYBUG study: Phase 2 trial in rheumatoid arthritis
This Phase 2 trial is a double-blind, placebo-controlled study evaluating the efficacy, safety, tolerability, PK and PD of GLPG3970 in up to 25 participants with severely active RA and an inadequate response to methotrexate. GLPG3970 or a placebo will be administered orally once-daily for 6 weeks, with the primary endpoint of change from baseline of DAS28 CRP at week 6. Recruitment will take place in Europe.

Seite 1 von 3
Galapagos Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Perseus Mining Acquires Bagoé Gold Project
Sorrento Releases Preclinical Data for STI-1499 (COVI-Guard) and STI-2020 (COVI-AMG), Potent ...
Integra LifeSciences Announces Definitive Agreement to Divest its Extremity Orthopedics Business to ...
Sun Communities, Inc. to Acquire Safe Harbor Marinas, LLC for $2.1 Billion
Millrock Reports Update on Drilling, 64North Gold Project, Alaska
Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Preliminary Six-Month Data from Open-Label Extension of Phase 2 PaTH ...
Beyond Meat To Expand Walmart Distribution
Nokia signs 5G deal to become BT’s largest infrastructure partner
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
CytoDyn’s Phase 2 Study of Leronlimab for Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 Selected for Oral ...
Euro Manganese Addresses Trading Halt on ASX for Non-Australian Shareholders and Investors
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Mindleap Health Announces The Launch of The World’s First Telehealth Platform For Psychedelic ...
Euro Manganese kommentiert Handelsstopp an der ASX für nicht australische Aktionäre und ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Marel agrees to acquire TREIF, a German food cutting technology provider
U.K. MHRA Grants Meeting to CytoDyn to Discuss Fast Track Approval of Leronlimab for COVID-19 ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.09.20
EUROPEAN  COMMISSION  GRANTS  MARKETING  AUTHORIZATION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB)  FOR  THE  TREATMENT  OF  ADULTS  WITH  MODERATE  TO  SEVERE ACTIVE  RHEUMATHOID  ARTHRITIS
25.09.20
European Commission Grants Marketing Authorization for Jyseleca ▼ (Filgotinib) for the Treatment of Adults With Moderate to Severe Active Rheumatoid Arthritis
25.09.20
Jyseleca (filgotinib) approved in Japan for rheumatoid arthritis
25.09.20
Correction: Jyseleca (filgotinib) approved in Japan for rheumatoid arthritis
25.09.20
Jyseleca (filgotinib) approved in Japan for rheumatoid arthritis
18.09.20
Galapagos increases share capital through subscription right exercises
11.09.20
Primary endpoint achieved with ziritaxestat  in NOVESA trial in systemic sclerosis patients

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.08.20
155
Galapagos NV