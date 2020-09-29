AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Reports Results for the Fiscal Quarter and Six Months Ended July 31, 2020
AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (the "Fund") (NYSE: ACV), a diversified closed-end management investment company which provides total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss, today announced its results for the fiscal quarter and six months ended July 31, 2020.
|
At July 31,
2020
2019
$285,529,371
$245,734,434
10,353,920
10,329,326
$27.58
$23.79
$25.42
$23.47
(7.83)%
(1.35)%
$1.2334
$0.6710
Quarter ended July 31,
2020
2019
$200,631
$380,569
$0.02
$0.03
$60,589,110
$8,018,760
$5.85
$0.78
0 Kommentare