 

Lithia Motors Reports Preliminary Third Quarter 2020 Results

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE: LAD) today reported preliminary financial results for the three months ending September 30, 2020. Based on preliminary information available today, Lithia expects third quarter 2020 net income per diluted share to be between $6.10 to $6.40 representing an increase of 68% and 76%, respectively, compared to $3.64 for the three months ended September 30, 2019, and representing an increase of 80% and 89%, respectively, compared to adjusted net income per diluted share of $3.39 for the three months ended September 30, 2019.

This improvement is driven by a combination of factors including:

  • Expected total revenue increasing for the quarter in the mid to high single digit range compared to $3.3 billion in the third quarter of 2019.
  • Expected continued sequential improvements in same store sales in all business lines compared to the second quarter of 2020 and expected same store gross profit margins remaining similar or slightly stronger than the unusually elevated levels experienced in the second quarter of 2020 due in part to increased manufacturer partner incentives and reduced inventory levels for new vehicles.
  • Driveway, Lithia’s national ecommerce home solution launched earlier this month, which provides customers the ability to service and sell their vehicle without leaving their homes.

The foregoing estimated results are based on preliminary information as of the date hereof and are subject to change following completion of the quarter-end review process and other developments arising between now and the time financial results are finalized. In addition, these preliminary unaudited results are not comprehensive financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2020, should not be viewed as a substitute for complete GAAP financial statements or more comprehensive financial information, and are not indicative of the results for any future period.

About Lithia

Lithia Motors, Inc. is a growth company powered by people and innovation with a 5-year plan to profitably consolidate the largest retail sector in our country. They are a leading provider of personal transportation solutions in the United States and are among the fastest-growing companies in the Fortune 500 (#6 on 10-Year EPS Growth, #4 10-Year TSR in 2020). By providing a wide array of products throughout the entire lifecycle of the consumer's vehicle ownership experience, they build magnetic brand loyalty. Operational excellence is achieved by focusing the business on convenient and transparent consumer experiences supported by proprietary data science to increase market share, consumer loyalty and team performance. Lithia's omni-channel strategy will continue to pragmatically disrupt the industry by leveraging experienced teams, vast owned inventories, technology, and physical network. By purchasing strong businesses, they further strengthen this network, leveraging their national digital home channel Driveway and building upon their massive regenerating capital engine. Together, these endeavors create a unique and compelling high-growth strategy that provides transportation solutions wherever, whenever and however consumers desire.

