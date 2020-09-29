Personalis to Participate in Digital World CB & CDx Meeting

Dr. Hastak will discuss challenges facing immuno-oncology translational and clinical researchers and review the importance of insights into the complex and dynamic interactions between the tumor and immune cells of the cancer microenvironment. He will present the company’s solution to these barriers, ImmunoID NeXT, that consolidates multiple biomarker assays into one, providing a multidimensional view of the tumor and its microenvironment. He will also talk about the Personalis diagnostic initiatives, NeXT Dx, which supports patient management and biomarker-driven clinical trials, and NeXT CDx, a comprehensive companion diagnostic platform.

About Personalis, Inc.

Personalis, Inc. is a leader in population sequencing and cancer genomics, with a focus on data, scale, efficiency and quality. Personalis operates one of the largest sequencing operations globally and is currently the sole sequencing provider to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Million Veteran Program (VA MVP). In oncology, Personalis is transforming the development of next-generation therapies by providing more comprehensive molecular data about each patient’s cancer and immune response. The Personalis ImmunoID NeXT Platform is designed to adapt to the complex and evolving understanding of cancer, providing its biopharmaceutical customers with information on all of the approximately 20,000 human genes, together with the immune system, from a single tissue sample. The Personalis Clinical Laboratory is GxP-aligned as well as CLIA’88-certified and CAP-accredited. For more information, please visit www.personalis.com and follow Personalis on Twitter (@PersonalisInc).

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not historical are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. securities laws, including statements relating to attributes or advantages of the ImmunoID NeXT Platform, Personalis’ services for the VA MVP, the company’s business opportunities, leadership or growth, or other future events. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those related to the COVID-19 pandemic, that could cause actual results to differ materially from any anticipated results or expectations expressed or implied by such statements. Factors that could materially affect actual results can be found in Personalis’ filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company’s most recent reports on Forms 8-K, 10-K and 10-Q, and include those listed under the caption “Risk Factors.” Personalis disclaims any obligation to update such forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200929006085/en/