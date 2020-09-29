Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Announces Lift On Suspension Of Repurchase Program

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EGBN), the parent company for EagleBank, today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors has approved lifting the suspension of the Company’s share repurchase program. The Company’s share repurchase program was previously suspended during the first quarter of 2020.



About Eagle Bancorp: The Company is the holding company for EagleBank, which commenced operations in 1998. The Bank is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and operates through twenty branch offices, located in Suburban Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia. The Company focuses on building relationships with businesses, professionals and individuals in its marketplace.