 

Atlas Technical Consultants Completes Acquisition of Alta Vista

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.09.2020, 22:15  |  77   |   |   

Completed acquisition strengthens transportation testing, inspection and engineering capabilities in key West Coast and Northeast markets

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATCX) (“Atlas” or the “Company”), a leading provider of professional testing, inspection, engineering, program management and consulting services, announced today that it closed on its previously-announced acquisition of Alta Vista Solutions (“Alta Vista”), a key provider of transportation-related testing and inspection services. Headquartered in Oakland, California, Alta Vista provides a broad array of construction engineering, materials testing, inspection, quality management, asset management and infrastructure services.

L. Joe Boyer, Atlas’ Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are extremely pleased to be able to announce the consummation of this acquisition which further bolsters our Company’s ability to self-perform more work and enhance our focus on transportation services in two key markets. We welcome the clients and employees of Alta Vista and look forward to continuing to make the Atlas story one that we are proud of.”

Patrick Lowry, P.E., President of Alta Vista, stated, “We at Alta Vista are pleased and excited about becoming a part of Atlas and having the advantage of their size, scale and diverse array of services to offer our clients. We look forward to leveraging our combined strengths as we unify with Atlas to grow and develop as a leader in our Industry.”

Mazen Wahbeh, Ph.D., P.E., Executive Chairman of Alta Vista, added, “Not only are we excited about joining the Atlas family for the advantages it brings to our business efforts, but also the combination of our professionals who are unwavering in their commitment to provide the highest quality service to all our clients.”

The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Atlas is a leading provider of professional testing, inspection engineering and consulting services under the name Atlas Technical Consultants, offering solutions to public and private sector clients in the transportation, commercial, water, government, education and industrial markets. With more than 100 offices in 40 states and 3,300+ employees, Atlas provides a broad range of mission-critical technical services, helping clients test, inspect, certify, plan, design and manage a wide variety of projects across diverse end markets. For more information, go to https://www.oneatlas.com.

