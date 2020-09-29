 

ClearShares Launches ClearShares Piton Intermediate Fixed Income ETF Sub-Advised by Piton Investment Management

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.09.2020, 22:15  |  75   |   |   

ClearShares announced today that the ClearShares Piton Intermediate Fixed Income ETF (NYSE: PIFI) will begin trading on October 2, 2020 on the New York Stock Exchange. Piton Investment Management will serve as sub-adviser to the Fund and be responsible for investment management.

The ClearShares Piton Intermediate Fixed Income ETF (the “Fund”, “PIFI”) is a diversified portfolio of high credit-quality, intermediate-duration¹ bonds actively managed by Piton’s team of experienced investment professionals. The Fund primarily invests in investment-grade corporate bonds, U.S. government treasuries and government agency debt.

Piton Investment Management provides customized portfolio management to direct clients and the RIA community primarily through separately managed accounts. Piton clients have utilized the Intermediate Fixed Income strategy as a separately managed account solution, and the PIFI ETF allows Piton to offer this strategy to a broader investor-base. The PIFI ETF gives clients efficient access to Piton’s institutional quality bond management without having to meet account minimums that are generally associated with separately managed accounts.

PIFI focuses on maximizing total-return while striving to deliver conservative goals of income generation, capital preservation, and liquidity. The Fund aims to have an average life and interest rate risk profile lower than many “core” intermediate fixed income ETFs currently available in the marketplace today. The Fund integrates the cost-efficiency², liquidity, and transparency of the ETF structure with experienced professional bond management.

“The PIFI strategy can be a ‘cornerstone’ fixed income solution for any asset allocation,” said Brian Lockwood, Head of Fixed Income at Piton Investment Management. He added, “The highly liquid components, diversification, and moderate interest rate risk provide an important portfolio ‘safety valve’, while allowing investors to participate in bond market returns and income generation.”

Tom Deegan, CEO of ClearShares, noted “ClearShares is very excited to partner with Piton on the PIFI ETF. Piton was a natural partner for the ClearShares platform given their longstanding leadership in the fixed income advisory space and experience delivering their intermediate fixed income strategy. PIFI will be a great addition to the ClearShares family of ETFs.”

About ClearShares

ClearShares LLC is an independently owned and operated investment advisor. ClearShares LLC, a Delaware limited liability company located at 420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 428, New York, NY 10170, serves as investment adviser to the Fund and has overall responsibility for the general management and administration of the Fund. The Adviser also arranges for transfer agency, custody, fund administration, and all other related services necessary for the Fund to operate. For more information, visit http://www.clear-shares.com/.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Keysight Delivers First 256 GSa/s Arbitrary Waveform Generator With 65 GHz Analog Bandwidth
NIKOLA SHAREHOLDERS: November 16, 2020 Filing Deadline in Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser
Avaya and RingCentral Announce Expansion of Unified Cloud Communications Offering – Avaya Cloud ...
Groupe PSA Announces the Launch of Eurorepar Product Line in India
Applied DNA Signs Master Services Agreement with Stony Brook University Hospital for COVID-19 ...
New MakerBot Report Reveals 74% of Companies Plan to Invest in 3D Printing in 2021
FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Bahama Breeze Restaurant Property From Seritage Transaction for ...
Lucid Technologies Advances Future of Work with Citrix
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals to Present During the Virtual 25th International Congress of the World ...
Gov. Hogan, Novavax’ Erck, & BIO’s Dr. McMurry-Heath Toured Novavax Labs and Discussed Progress ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Mene Inc. Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2020
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results