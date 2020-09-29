Falcon Minerals Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

Falcon Minerals Corporation (“Falcon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FLMN, FLMNW) today announced that the company will host an earnings conference call for the third quarter 2020 on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 9:00 am ET. Falcon intends to release its financial results for the third quarter 2020 following the market close on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.

Falcon management invites investors and interested parties to listen to the conference call to discuss third quarter 2020 results on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 9:00 am ET. Participants for the conference call should dial (888) 567-1602 (International: (862) 298-0702). A replay of the Falcon earnings call will be available starting at 2:00 pm ET on November 5, 2020. Investors and interested parties can listen to the replay on www.falconminerals.com in the Events page of the Investor Relations section or call (888)-539-4649 (International: (754) 333-7735). At the system prompt, dial your replay code (153751#); playback will automatically begin.