The law firm of Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP reminds investors of the upcoming deadline to move for appointment as lead plaintiff in the class action litigation has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired the securities of Nikola Corporation (“Nikola” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NKLA) between March 3, 2020 and September 20, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Nikola securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court for appointment as lead plaintiff by no later than November 16, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your share of any recovery in the actions will not be affected by your decision of whether to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. You may retain Lieff Cabraser, or other attorneys, as your counsel in the action.

Nikola investors who wish to learn more about the litigation and how to seek appointment as lead plaintiff should click here or contact Sharon M. Lee of Lieff Cabraser toll-free at 1-800-541-7358.

Background on the Nikola Securities Class Litigation

Nikola, headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, describes itself as a designer and manufacturer of zero-emission battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen station infrastructure. The actions allege that during the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) Nikola founder and then-Chairman, Trevor Milton, repeatedly overstated and mischaracterized Nikola’s financial, technological, and operational profile; (2) Milton’s misrepresentations were designed to falsely portray Nikola as a successful and growing company; and (3) the foregoing misrepresentations would likely subject Nikola to regulatory scrutiny and enforcement actions, as well as reputational harm after the truth emerged.

On September 10, 2020, before the market opened, research firm Hindenburg Research published a report describing Nikola as “an intricate fraud built on dozens of lies over the course of its Founder and Executive Chairman Trevor Milton’s career.” According to Hindenburg, the report was based on “extensive evidence – including recorded phone calls, text messages, private emails and behind-the-scenes photographs—detailing dozens of false statements by” defendant Milton. Hindenburg claimed that “[w]e have never seen this level of deception at a public company, especially of this size.” Following this news, the price of Nikola common stock fell $4.80 per share, or 11.3%, from its closing price of $42.37 on September 9, 2020 to close at $37.57 on September 10, 2020.

