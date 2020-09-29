 

OceanaGold Announces C$150 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.09.2020, 22:23  |  106   |   |   

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES AND NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO US NEWSWIRE SERVICES.

BRISBANE, Australia, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OceanaGold Corporation (TSX: OGC) (ASX: OGC) (the “Company”) announces that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters (the “Underwriters”), led by Scotiabank and BMO Capital Markets, who have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, an aggregate of 73,000,000 common shares (the "Offered Shares") of the Company at a price of C$2.06 per Offered Share (the "Offering Price"), for aggregate gross proceeds of C$150 million (the “Offering”).

The Company has also granted the Underwriters the option, exercisable in whole or in part from time to time until and including 30 days following the Closing Date, to purchase up to an additional 10,950,000 common shares (representing an additional 15% of the Offered Shares) at the Offering Price and on the same terms and conditions as the Offered Shares to cover over-allotments, if any, and for market stabilization purposes.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to fund organic growth projects including the Haile underground development, ongoing exploration and development of the Company's mineral properties in New Zealand, as well as for working capital and for general corporate purposes.

The Offered Shares will be offered by way of a short form prospectus in all provinces of Canada (except Québec), on a private placement basis in the United States, and internationally as permitted by the Company and the regulatory requirements in those jurisdictions.

The closing of the Offering is expected to occur on October 19th, 2020 (the "Closing Date"), or such other date as may be agreed by the Underwriters and the Company, acting reasonably. The closing is subject to certain other conditions including, but not limited to, the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange and the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals.

The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements thereunder. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Seite 1 von 3
OceanaGold Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Eton Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Approval of Orphan Drug ALKINDI SPRINKLE (hydrocortisone) as ...
Revive Therapeutics Announces Update on FDA Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Bucillamine in COVID-19
Integra LifeSciences Announces Definitive Agreement to Divest its Extremity Orthopedics Business to ...
Sun Communities, Inc. to Acquire Safe Harbor Marinas, LLC for $2.1 Billion
Beyond Meat To Expand Walmart Distribution
Nokia signs 5G deal to become BT’s largest infrastructure partner
Algernon Announces Enrollment of 100 Patients in Multinational 2b/3 Human Study of Ifenprodil for ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
Euro Manganese Addresses Trading Halt on ASX for Non-Australian Shareholders and Investors
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
Mindleap Health Announces The Launch of The World’s First Telehealth Platform For Psychedelic ...
Euro Manganese kommentiert Handelsstopp an der ASX für nicht australische Aktionäre und ...
First Majestic Provides SAT Tax Dispute Update
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Marel agrees to acquire TREIF, a German food cutting technology provider
U.K. MHRA Grants Meeting to CytoDyn to Discuss Fast Track Approval of Leronlimab for COVID-19 ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.09.20
Chartanalyse: Gold, Silber und Edelmetallminen – Game Over oder doch nur eine gesunde Korrektur?
27.09.20
Neue Chancen tun sich auf!: Mining News KW 39-2020
23.09.20
OceanaGold gibt Ergebnisse des aktualisierten Technischen Berichts zu Haile bekannt
23.09.20
Produktion gesichert!: Minenleben bei hervorragender Produktionsentwicklung verlängert!
22.09.20
OceanaGold bringt Waihi Bergbaubezirk weiter voran
10.09.20
OCEANAGOLD kündigt Verlängerung der Minenlebensdauer bis mindestens 2028 für MACRAES-Mine und publiziert erste Mineralreserven für Gold Point Untertageabbau
31.08.20
OCEANAGOLD kündigt Einreichung eines Technischen Berichts nach NI 43-101 für den Bezirk Waihi an

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.09.20
255
OceanaGold Today