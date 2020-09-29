OceanaGold Announces C$150 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares

BRISBANE, Australia, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OceanaGold Corporation (TSX: OGC) (ASX: OGC) (the “Company”) announces that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters (the “Underwriters”), led by Scotiabank and BMO Capital Markets, who have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, an aggregate of 73,000,000 common shares (the "Offered Shares") of the Company at a price of C$2.06 per Offered Share (the "Offering Price"), for aggregate gross proceeds of C$150 million (the “Offering”).

The Company has also granted the Underwriters the option, exercisable in whole or in part from time to time until and including 30 days following the Closing Date, to purchase up to an additional 10,950,000 common shares (representing an additional 15% of the Offered Shares) at the Offering Price and on the same terms and conditions as the Offered Shares to cover over-allotments, if any, and for market stabilization purposes.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to fund organic growth projects including the Haile underground development, ongoing exploration and development of the Company's mineral properties in New Zealand, as well as for working capital and for general corporate purposes.

The Offered Shares will be offered by way of a short form prospectus in all provinces of Canada (except Québec), on a private placement basis in the United States, and internationally as permitted by the Company and the regulatory requirements in those jurisdictions.

The closing of the Offering is expected to occur on October 19th, 2020 (the "Closing Date"), or such other date as may be agreed by the Underwriters and the Company, acting reasonably. The closing is subject to certain other conditions including, but not limited to, the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange and the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals.

The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements thereunder. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.