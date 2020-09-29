D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, Announces Pricing of $500 Million of 1.400% Senior Notes Due 2027

D.R. Horton, Inc. (“D.R. Horton” or the “Company”) (NYSE:DHI), America’s Builder, announced that it has priced a registered underwritten public offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 1.400% senior notes due 2027. The senior notes will pay interest semi-annually at a rate of 1.400% per year and will mature on October 15, 2027. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on October 2, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. D.R. Horton intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes.

The Company has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus and a related prospectus supplement) with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) for the offering to which this communication relates. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus in that registration statement, the prospectus supplement and other documents D.R. Horton has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and this offering. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may be obtained by contacting J.P. Morgan Securities LLC at (212) 834-4533 or at the following address: 383 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10179, Attn: Investment Grade Syndicate Desk; Mizuho Securities USA LLC at 866-271-7403 or at the following address: 1271 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10020, Attn: Debt Capital Markets; or U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc. at (877) 558-2607 or at the following address: 214 N. Tryon Street, 26th Floor, Charlotte, NC 28202, Attn: Debt Capital Markets.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these senior notes, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of these senior notes in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The senior notes offering is being made only by means of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus.