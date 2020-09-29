 

D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, Announces Pricing of $500 Million of 1.400% Senior Notes Due 2027

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.09.2020, 22:26  |  76   |   |   

D.R. Horton, Inc. (“D.R. Horton” or the “Company”) (NYSE:DHI), America’s Builder, announced that it has priced a registered underwritten public offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 1.400% senior notes due 2027. The senior notes will pay interest semi-annually at a rate of 1.400% per year and will mature on October 15, 2027. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on October 2, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. D.R. Horton intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC; Mizuho Securities USA LLC; U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc.; Citigroup Global Markets Inc.; Wells Fargo Securities, LLC; BofA Securities, Inc.; PNC Capital Markets LLC; TD Securities (USA) LLC and Truist Securities, Inc. are acting as Joint Book-Running Managers in the transaction.

The Company has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus and a related prospectus supplement) with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) for the offering to which this communication relates. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus in that registration statement, the prospectus supplement and other documents D.R. Horton has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and this offering. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may be obtained by contacting J.P. Morgan Securities LLC at (212) 834-4533 or at the following address: 383 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10179, Attn: Investment Grade Syndicate Desk; Mizuho Securities USA LLC at 866-271-7403 or at the following address: 1271 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10020, Attn: Debt Capital Markets; or U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc. at (877) 558-2607 or at the following address: 214 N. Tryon Street, 26th Floor, Charlotte, NC 28202, Attn: Debt Capital Markets.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these senior notes, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of these senior notes in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The senior notes offering is being made only by means of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus.

Seite 1 von 3
D.R. Horton Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Keysight Delivers First 256 GSa/s Arbitrary Waveform Generator With 65 GHz Analog Bandwidth
NIKOLA SHAREHOLDERS: November 16, 2020 Filing Deadline in Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser
Avaya and RingCentral Announce Expansion of Unified Cloud Communications Offering – Avaya Cloud ...
Groupe PSA Announces the Launch of Eurorepar Product Line in India
Applied DNA Signs Master Services Agreement with Stony Brook University Hospital for COVID-19 ...
New MakerBot Report Reveals 74% of Companies Plan to Invest in 3D Printing in 2021
FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Bahama Breeze Restaurant Property From Seritage Transaction for ...
Lucid Technologies Advances Future of Work with Citrix
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals to Present During the Virtual 25th International Congress of the World ...
Gov. Hogan, Novavax’ Erck, & BIO’s Dr. McMurry-Heath Toured Novavax Labs and Discussed Progress ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Mene Inc. Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2020
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results