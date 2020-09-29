C&F Financial Corporation Announces Issuance of $20 Million of Subordinated Notes

TOANO, Va., Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C&F Financial Corporation (the Corporation) (NASDAQ:CFFI), the one-bank holding company for C&F Bank, announced today that it has completed the issuance of $20 million in aggregate principal amount of 4.875% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due in 2030 (the Notes) in a private placement transaction. The Notes will initially bear interest at a fixed rate of 4.875% for five years and will reset quarterly thereafter at the then current three month SOFR plus 475.5 basis points. The Notes may be redeemed by the Corporation beginning on September 30, 2025. The Notes are structured to qualify as Tier 2 capital of the Corporation under regulatory guidelines for bank holding companies. The proceeds from the issuance will be used for general corporate purposes and to support future growth opportunities.



Piper Sandler & Co. acted as financial advisor to the Corporation, and Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP acted as the Corporation’s legal counsel.