C&F Financial Corporation Announces Issuance of $20 Million of Subordinated Notes
TOANO, Va., Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C&F Financial Corporation (the Corporation) (NASDAQ:CFFI), the one-bank holding company for C&F Bank, announced today that it has completed
the issuance of $20 million in aggregate principal amount of 4.875% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due in 2030 (the Notes) in a private placement transaction. The Notes will initially
bear interest at a fixed rate of 4.875% for five years and will reset quarterly thereafter at the then current three month SOFR plus 475.5 basis points. The Notes may be redeemed by the Corporation
beginning on September 30, 2025. The Notes are structured to qualify as Tier 2 capital of the Corporation under regulatory guidelines for bank holding companies. The proceeds from the issuance will
be used for general corporate purposes and to support future growth opportunities.
Piper Sandler & Co. acted as financial advisor to the Corporation, and Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP acted as the Corporation’s legal counsel.
The Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any security.
About C&F Financial Corporation
C&F Bank operates 32 retail bank branches and three commercial loan offices located throughout the Hampton to Charlottesville corridor and the Northern Neck region in Virginia and offers full wealth management services through its subsidiary C&F Wealth Management, Inc. C&F Mortgage Corporation, and its subsidiary C&F Select LLC provide mortgage loan origination services through offices located in Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina and West Virginia. C&F Finance Company provides automobile, marine and RV loans through indirect lending programs offered in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia through its offices in Richmond and Hampton, Virginia.
