Nuveen Dynamic Municipal Opportunities Fund Declares Initial Distribution

The Nuveen Dynamic Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE: NDMO) declared its initial monthly managed distribution of $0.0765 per share. The fund began trading on the NYSE on August 27, 2020. This first distribution reflects an annualized distribution rate of 6.12 percent based on the fund’s $15.00 per share IPO price.

Record Date October 15, 2020 Ex-Dividend Date October 14, 2020 Payable Date November 2, 2020

Ticker Exchange Fund Name Monthly Distribution

Amount Per Share NDMO NYSE Nuveen Dynamic Municipal Opportunities Fund $0.0765

The goal of the fund’s managed distribution program is to provide shareholders with relatively consistent and predictable cash flow by systematically converting expected long-term return potential into regular distributions. Historical closed-end fund distribution sources have included net investment income, realized gains and return of capital. If a distribution includes anything other than net investment income, the fund provides a notice of the best estimate of its distribution sources at that time which may be viewed at www.nuveen.com/CEFdistributions. These estimates may not match the final tax characterization contained in shareholders’ 1099-DIV forms after the end of the year.

Under a Managed Distribution policy, the fund seeks to maintain a stable regular distribution amount that, over the long term, matches the fund’s total distributions paid to its total return. Investors should not draw any conclusions about a fund’s past or future investment performance from its current distribution rate or from the terms of its Managed Distribution Policy. Actual returns likely will differ from projected long-term returns, (and therefore a fund’s distribution rate, also), at least over shorter time periods. Over a specific timeframe, a fund’s net asset value will increase (if returns exceed distributions), or decrease (if distributions exceed returns), by the difference between actual returns and total distributions.

A return of capital is a non-taxable distribution of a portion of the fund’s capital. When a fund’s returns exceed distributions, return of capital may represent portfolio gains earned, but not realized as a taxable capital gain. In periods when a fund’s returns fall short of distributions, it will represent a portion of the investors’ original principal unless the shortfall is offset during other time periods over the life of the investment (previous or subsequent) when the fund’s total return exceeds distributions.

For more information, please visit Nuveen’s CEF homepage www.nuveen.com/closed-end-funds.

About Nuveen

Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA, offers a comprehensive range of outcome-focused investment solutions designed to secure the long-term financial goals of institutional and individual investors. Nuveen has $1 trillion in assets under management as of 30 June 2020 and operations in 27 countries. Its investment specialists offer deep expertise across a comprehensive range of traditional and alternative investments through a wide array of vehicles and customized strategies. For more information, please visit www.nuveen.com.

Nuveen Securities, LLC, member FINRA and SIPC.

The information contained on the Nuveen website is not a part of this press release.

EPS-1341408PR-E0920X

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200929005922/en/