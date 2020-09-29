AeroVironment Teams with Robotic Skies for Unmanned Aircraft Systems Maintenance Support

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), a global leader in unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), today announced a teaming agreement with Robotic Skies, a global maintenance, repair, and overhaul network for UAS, to provide field maintenance, inspection and repair support for AeroVironment customers.

AeroVironment’s all-electric VAPOR 55 helicopter unmanned aircraft system (Photo: Business Wire)

Robotic Skies, through teaming agreements with companies such as AeroVironment, provides UAS fleet operators with local, aviation-grade maintenance services. The company offers a unique combination of expertise in unmanned aircraft systems and traditional aviation maintenance methodology to deliver high-quality, scalable services through its repair network.

“Our customers rely on AeroVironment’s market-leading unmanned aircraft systems to perform critical missions, making timely field maintenance and local support essential,” said Rick Pedigo, AeroVironment vice president of sales and business development. “By teaming with Robotic Skies, our valued customers can expect an even higher level of responsiveness and customer service through a broad service center network, which comprises 200 independently owned and operated, certified repair stations. This relationship will enable our customers to keep their UAS in operation, maximizing their productivity.”

Robotic Skies Founder and CEO, Brad Hayden, said: “We are excited to work with AeroVironment as they grow their fleet. For example, the VAPOR helicopter unmanned aircraft system is capable of operating beyond visual line of sight, and for customers flying under a FAA Part 107 line of sight waiver there are specific requirements to maintain the aircraft in accordance with manufacturer’s instructions and recommendations. With Robotic Skies, AeroVironment customers can get the benefit of high-quality, OEM-certified maintenance and the peace of mind knowing they can meet any maintenance-related waiver requirements.”

AeroVironment’s all-electric VAPOR helicopter UAS delivers 60 minutes of cruise endurance and up to 10 pounds (4.5 kilograms) of flexible payload capacity. VAPOR’s modular payload bay provides access to a variety of integrated sensors and third-party payloads including gimbaled EO/IR, survey grade PPK mapping, LiDAR and hyperspectral sensors, and an available Drop/Delivery Mechanism. VAPOR is multi-mission capable for defense, commercial and industrial applications, enabling customers to choose the right configuration based on mission requirements, and the flexibility to create custom configurations that incorporate end-user provided equipment.