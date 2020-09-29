Acadia Healthcare Announces Pricing of $475 Million Senior Notes Due 2029

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to prepay outstanding borrowings under its existing Term Loan B facility Tranche B-3 and for general corporate purposes, which may include additional debt repayment, and to pay related fees and expenses in connection therewith.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) (the “Company” or “Acadia”) announced today the pricing of its previously announced private offering (the “Offering”) of $475 million in aggregate principal amount of its 5.000% senior notes due 2029 (the “Notes”). The Offering is expected to close on October 14, 2020. The closing of the Offering is subject to the satisfaction of customary and market conditions.

The Notes will bear interest at the rate of 5.000% per year. Interest on the Notes will be payable semi-annually in arrears on April 15 and October 15 of each year, commencing April 15, 2021. The Notes will mature on April 15, 2029. The Notes were offered at a price of 100.000% of the principal amount.

The Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), any state securities laws or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or for the benefit of U.S. persons, except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities or blue sky laws. Accordingly, the Notes were offered only to persons reasonably believed to be “qualified institutional buyers,” as that term is defined under Rule 144A of the Securities Act, or outside the United States to non-“U.S. persons” in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act.

A confidential offering memorandum for the Offering of the Notes has been made available to such eligible persons. The Offering is being conducted in accordance with the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in such confidential offering memorandum.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy or an offer to purchase or sell any securities. No offer, solicitation, purchase or sale will be made in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Any offer, or solicitation to buy, if at all, will be made only by means of a confidential offering memorandum.