 

Acadia Healthcare Announces Pricing of $475 Million Senior Notes Due 2029

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.09.2020, 22:30  |  76   |   |   

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) (the “Company” or “Acadia”) announced today the pricing of its previously announced private offering (the “Offering”) of $475 million in aggregate principal amount of its 5.000% senior notes due 2029 (the “Notes”). The Offering is expected to close on October 14, 2020. The closing of the Offering is subject to the satisfaction of customary and market conditions.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to prepay outstanding borrowings under its existing Term Loan B facility Tranche B-3 and for general corporate purposes, which may include additional debt repayment, and to pay related fees and expenses in connection therewith.

The Notes will bear interest at the rate of 5.000% per year. Interest on the Notes will be payable semi-annually in arrears on April 15 and October 15 of each year, commencing April 15, 2021. The Notes will mature on April 15, 2029. The Notes were offered at a price of 100.000% of the principal amount.

The Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), any state securities laws or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or for the benefit of U.S. persons, except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities or blue sky laws. Accordingly, the Notes were offered only to persons reasonably believed to be “qualified institutional buyers,” as that term is defined under Rule 144A of the Securities Act, or outside the United States to non-“U.S. persons” in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act.

A confidential offering memorandum for the Offering of the Notes has been made available to such eligible persons. The Offering is being conducted in accordance with the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in such confidential offering memorandum.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy or an offer to purchase or sell any securities. No offer, solicitation, purchase or sale will be made in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Any offer, or solicitation to buy, if at all, will be made only by means of a confidential offering memorandum.

Seite 1 von 3
Acadia Healthcare Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Keysight Delivers First 256 GSa/s Arbitrary Waveform Generator With 65 GHz Analog Bandwidth
NIKOLA SHAREHOLDERS: November 16, 2020 Filing Deadline in Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser
Avaya and RingCentral Announce Expansion of Unified Cloud Communications Offering – Avaya Cloud ...
Groupe PSA Announces the Launch of Eurorepar Product Line in India
Applied DNA Signs Master Services Agreement with Stony Brook University Hospital for COVID-19 ...
New MakerBot Report Reveals 74% of Companies Plan to Invest in 3D Printing in 2021
FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Bahama Breeze Restaurant Property From Seritage Transaction for ...
Lucid Technologies Advances Future of Work with Citrix
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals to Present During the Virtual 25th International Congress of the World ...
Gov. Hogan, Novavax’ Erck, & BIO’s Dr. McMurry-Heath Toured Novavax Labs and Discussed Progress ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Mene Inc. Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2020
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.09.20
Acadia Healthcare Provides an Update on the U.K. Sale Process
29.09.20
Acadia Healthcare Announces Launch of $475 Million Senior Notes Offering
04.09.20
Acadia Healthcare to Participate in Baird 2020 Global Healthcare Conference
02.09.20
Covenant Health and Acadia Healthcare Hold Virtual Groundbreaking for New Inpatient Behavioral Health Hospital in Knoxville