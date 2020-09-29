Investors who purchased the Company's securities between April 3, 2017 and October 28, 2019, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before November 27, 2020.

The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Peabody Energy Corporation (“Peabody” or “the Company”) (NYSE: BTU ) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Peabody failed to follow appropriate safety controls at its North Goonyella mine, placing it at a heightened risk of being shut down. The Company followed a low-cost plan to restart operations that did not address safety and environmental concerns. The Queensland Mines Inspectorate (“QMI”) was likely to mandate a safer, more costly approach. The Company suffered further delays reopening the mine based on this difference. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Peabody, investors suffered damages.

