 

Nasdaq to Hold Third Quarter 2020 Investor Conference Call

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) has scheduled its Third Quarter 2020 financial results announcement.

WHO: Nasdaq’s CEO, CFO, and additional members of its senior management team
   
WHAT: Review Nasdaq’s Third Quarter 2020 financial results
   
WHEN: Wednesday, October 21, 2020 Results Call: 8:00 AM Eastern

Senior management will be available for questions from the investment community following prepared remarks.

All participants can access the conference via webcast through the Nasdaq Investor Relations website at: http://ir.nasdaq.com/. An audio replay of the conference will be available after the call on the Nasdaq Investor Relations website or by dialing 855-859-2056 (U.S.) or 404-537-3406 (International); Conference ID: 2938009.

Note: The press release for the Third Quarter 2020 results will be posted on the Nasdaq Investor Relations website at http://ir.nasdaq.com/ on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at approximately 7:00 AM Eastern.

About Nasdaq:

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

Media Relations Contact:
Allan Schoenberg
(212) 231-5534
allan.schoenberg@nasdaq.com

Will Briganti
(646) 964-8169
william.briganti@nasdaq.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Ed Ditmire, CFA
(212) 401-8737
ed.ditmire@nasdaq.com

-NDAQF-


