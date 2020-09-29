NuVista Energy Ltd. Reduces Minimum Volume Commitments and Increases Liquidity

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NuVista Energy Ltd. (“NuVista” or the “Company”) (TSX:NVA) is pleased to announce the successful renegotiations of our Minimum Volume Commitments (“MVCs”) under various processing and transportation agreements, and the successful consummation of an agreement for Letters of Credit (“LC”) support in the amount of $40 million with Export Development Canada (“EDC”).

A successful reduction of approximately 20% in our near-term MVCs, therefore;

The flexibility to continue to maintain annual average production volumes flat at current levels through 2021, if commodity prices remain below US$40/Bbl WTI in 2020/21, without growing MVCs costs;

The continued availability of incremental capacity to grow production in 2021 and beyond with capital expenditures approximately within cash flow, should commodity prices remain at or above current strip levels. This results in an average annual growth target of 10%, which will comfortably exceed the revised future MVCs levels; and

No material impact on our near-term or long term total cost structure on a per Boe basis.

In order to obtain this enhanced flexibility, we negotiated win-win adjustments to reduce MVCs with our midstream providers for processing and transportation for the years 2020-2022+, in exchange for term extension. This collaborative approach has ensured the mutual preservation of overall contract value while reducing near term requirements to grow in this unprecedented economic environment. While the outlook for recovery of WTI oil and NYMEX gas prices remains favorable, the estimated timing of recovery carries uncertainty. As a result, NuVista has pivoted to this flexible spending plan.

We are also pleased to announce that NuVista has closed a $40 million unsecured letter of credit facility under EDC’s Account Performance Security Guarantee (“APSG”) program. The Company intends to transfer currently outstanding letters of credit in the amount of $19.3 million from its $475 million credit facility to the APSG program, further enhancing the liquidity available under the credit facility.

Balance sheet strength is paramount. NuVista has prioritized this as previously announced, through the following combination: