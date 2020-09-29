 

NuVista Energy Ltd. Reduces Minimum Volume Commitments and Increases Liquidity

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.09.2020, 22:30  |  101   |   |   

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NuVista Energy Ltd. (“NuVista” or the “Company”) (TSX:NVA) is pleased to announce the successful renegotiations of our Minimum Volume Commitments (“MVCs”) under various processing and transportation agreements, and the successful consummation of an agreement for Letters of Credit (“LC”) support in the amount of $40 million with Export Development Canada (“EDC”).

The adjustments to our MVCs profile provides NuVista with:

  • A successful reduction of approximately 20% in our near-term MVCs, therefore;
  • The flexibility to continue to maintain annual average production volumes flat at current levels through 2021, if commodity prices remain below US$40/Bbl WTI in 2020/21, without growing MVCs costs;
  • The continued availability of incremental capacity to grow production in 2021 and beyond with capital expenditures approximately within cash flow, should commodity prices remain at or above current strip levels. This results in an average annual growth target of 10%, which will comfortably exceed the revised future MVCs levels; and
  • No material impact on our near-term or long term total cost structure on a per Boe basis.

In order to obtain this enhanced flexibility, we negotiated win-win adjustments to reduce MVCs with our midstream providers for processing and transportation for the years 2020-2022+, in exchange for term extension. This collaborative approach has ensured the mutual preservation of overall contract value while reducing near term requirements to grow in this unprecedented economic environment. While the outlook for recovery of WTI oil and NYMEX gas prices remains favorable, the estimated timing of recovery carries uncertainty. As a result, NuVista has pivoted to this flexible spending plan.

We are also pleased to announce that NuVista has closed a $40 million unsecured letter of credit facility under EDC’s Account Performance Security Guarantee (“APSG”) program. The Company intends to transfer currently outstanding letters of credit in the amount of $19.3 million from its $475 million credit facility to the APSG program, further enhancing the liquidity available under the credit facility.

Balance sheet strength is paramount. NuVista has prioritized this as previously announced, through the following combination:

  • Reduced capital spending by 75% for the second half of 2020 while maintaining flat production;
  • Significantly reduced G&A expenses and operating costs;
  • Targeted $50 - $60MM in net debt reduction in the second half of 2020;
  • Significantly reduced our near-term MVCs profile; and
  • Augmented our liquidity with the APSG program.
    Seite 1 von 3
    NuVista Energy Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Eton Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Approval of Orphan Drug ALKINDI SPRINKLE (hydrocortisone) as ...
Revive Therapeutics Announces Update on FDA Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Bucillamine in COVID-19
Integra LifeSciences Announces Definitive Agreement to Divest its Extremity Orthopedics Business to ...
Sun Communities, Inc. to Acquire Safe Harbor Marinas, LLC for $2.1 Billion
Beyond Meat To Expand Walmart Distribution
Nokia signs 5G deal to become BT’s largest infrastructure partner
Algernon Announces Enrollment of 100 Patients in Multinational 2b/3 Human Study of Ifenprodil for ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
Euro Manganese Addresses Trading Halt on ASX for Non-Australian Shareholders and Investors
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
Mindleap Health Announces The Launch of The World’s First Telehealth Platform For Psychedelic ...
Euro Manganese kommentiert Handelsstopp an der ASX für nicht australische Aktionäre und ...
First Majestic Provides SAT Tax Dispute Update
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Marel agrees to acquire TREIF, a German food cutting technology provider
U.K. MHRA Grants Meeting to CytoDyn to Discuss Fast Track Approval of Leronlimab for COVID-19 ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...