First Trust Advisors L.P. Announces Distribution for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

Expected Ex-Dividend Date: September 30, 2020

Record Date: October 1, 2020

Payable Date: October 5, 2020

Ticker Exchange Fund Name Frequency Ordinary

Income

Per Share

Amount ACTIVELY MANAGED EXCHANGE-TRADED FUNDS First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV FTSM Nasdaq First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Monthly $0.0350

First Trust Advisors L.P. ("FTA") is a federally registered investment advisor and serves as the Fund's investment advisor. FTA and its affiliate First Trust Portfolios L.P. ("FTP"), a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately-held companies that provide a variety of investment services. FTA has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately $152 billion as of August 31, 2020 through unit investment trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and separate managed accounts. FTA is the supervisor of the First Trust unit investment trusts, while FTP is the sponsor. FTP is also a distributor of mutual fund shares and exchange-traded fund creation units. FTA and FTP are based in Wheaton, Illinois.