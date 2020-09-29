 

Metropolitan Commercial Bank Hires Senior Healthcare Lender

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.09.2020, 22:37  |  84   |   |   

Metropolitan Commercial Bank today announced that Danny Tommasino joined the Bank as First Vice President, Senior Healthcare Lender. He will report to Luke J. Kaufman, First Vice President, Head of Commercial Lending.

Mr. Tommasino brings 19 years of banking experience to Metropolitan Commercial Bank and has focused exclusively on the healthcare sector for the last ten years. He was recently Senior Vice President, Healthcare Practice Leader at BankUnited’s middle-market healthcare business.

“I am extremely excited about the depth, knowledge and experience that Danny brings to the team,” said Luke J. Kaufman.

“I am very pleased to be joining Metropolitan Commercial Bank,” said Danny Tommasino. “MCB has a great business model and an experienced management group that uniquely positions the Bank to capitalize on market opportunities. I am proud to be part of the organization and to support MCB’s strategic growth plan.”

Mr. Tommasino began his banking career at PNC Bank, New Jersey, in 2001.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in economics and psychology from the Seton Hall University in South Orange, New Jersey and a master’s degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University in Teaneck, New Jersey. He received a diploma in credit analysis from New York University’s School of Continuing and Professional Studies.

Mr. Tommasino is an active member of the MGMA (Medical Group Management Association) and ACG (Association for Corporate Growth) and has been a guest speaker at several healthcare conferences. He is also involved in youth sports within his community.

About Metropolitan Commercial Bank

Metropolitan Commercial Bank, The Entrepreneurial Bank, is headquartered in New York City and operates full-service banking centers in Manhattan, New York; Boro Park, Brooklyn; and Great Neck, Long Island. We are a community-focused bank that provides a broad range of business, commercial and personal banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities and affluent individuals. In addition to our tradition of relationship-driven, one-on-one personalized service, Metropolitan Commercial Bank offers multiple convenience delivery channels, including online banking, flexible mobile banking apps and no-fee access to over 1 million ATMs worldwide for our clients. The Bank is also an active issuer of debit cards for an increasing number of third-party debit card programs. Metropolitan Commercial Bank is a New York State chartered commercial bank, an FDIC member and an equal opportunity lender.

The parent company of Metropolitan Commercial Bank, Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp., is a publicly traded company. The common stock of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and trades under the ticker symbol “MCB.”

For more information about Metropolitan Commercial Bank, visit the Bank’s website at www.MCBankNY.com.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Keysight Delivers First 256 GSa/s Arbitrary Waveform Generator With 65 GHz Analog Bandwidth
NIKOLA SHAREHOLDERS: November 16, 2020 Filing Deadline in Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser
Avaya and RingCentral Announce Expansion of Unified Cloud Communications Offering – Avaya Cloud ...
Groupe PSA Announces the Launch of Eurorepar Product Line in India
Applied DNA Signs Master Services Agreement with Stony Brook University Hospital for COVID-19 ...
New MakerBot Report Reveals 74% of Companies Plan to Invest in 3D Printing in 2021
FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Bahama Breeze Restaurant Property From Seritage Transaction for ...
Lucid Technologies Advances Future of Work with Citrix
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals to Present During the Virtual 25th International Congress of the World ...
Gov. Hogan, Novavax’ Erck, & BIO’s Dr. McMurry-Heath Toured Novavax Labs and Discussed Progress ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Mene Inc. Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2020
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results