Arcos Dorados Announces Early Participation Results

In connection with its previously-announced offer to exchange (the “Exchange Offer”) any and all of its outstanding 6.625% Senior Notes due 2023 (the “Old Notes”) for 5.875% notes due 2027 (the “New Notes”), Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ARCO) announces the results as of the Early Participation Date (as defined below).

Early Participation Date Results

The Early Participation Date with respect to the Exchange Offer occurred at 5:00 PM, New York City time, on September 28, 2020 (such time and date, the “Early Participation Date”). According to information provided by Global Bondholder Services Corporation, the exchange agent and information agent for the Exchange Offer, US$126,601,000 aggregate principal amount of the Old Notes were validly tendered and were not validly withdrawn prior to or at the Early Participation Date. Such amount represents 36.37% of the outstanding aggregate principal amount of the Old Notes.

Holders of the Old Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn prior to or at the Early Participation Date are eligible to receive US$1,055.00 in principal amount of New Notes per US$1,000 principal amount of the Old Notes validly tendered and accepted for exchange pursuant to the terms of the Exchange Offer Offering Memorandum, of which US$50.00 in aggregate principal amount constitutes the Early Participation Payment. On the Exchange Date (as defined in the Exchange Offer Offering Memorandum), the Company expects to issue US$133,564,055 aggregate principal amount of New Notes in exchange for Old Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn prior to or at the Early Participation Date.

Concurrently with the Early Participation Date, the Withdrawal Date (as defined in the Exchange Offer Offering Memorandum) has also occurred. As a result, any Old Notes validly tendered on or after the date of the Early Participation Date may not be withdrawn, except in certain limited circumstances where additional withdrawal rights are required by law.

Further Information

The Exchange Offer is being made only to holders of 2023 Existing Notes who have properly completed, executed and delivered to the information and exchange agent an eligibility letter, whereby such holder has represented to the Company that it is (i) a “qualified institutional buyer,” or “QIB,” as defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act and under applicable state securities laws; or (ii) a “non-US Person” (as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act) (the “Eligible Holders”).

