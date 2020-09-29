Arcutis Biotherapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering and Concurrent Private Placement of Common Stock

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions, or immuno-dermatology, today announced the commencement of an underwritten public offering of 4,000,000 shares of its common stock. In addition, the Company intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 600,000 additional shares of its common stock.



Concurrent with the completion of the public offering, Arcutis expects to sell to OrbiMed Advisors, LLC, an affiliate of one of the Company’s directors, $35.0 million of shares of its common stock in a private placement exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, at a price per share equal to the public offering price. The private placement will be contingent on the closing of the underwritten public offering and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The underwritten public offering is not contingent on the private placement.