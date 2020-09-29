 

L3Harris Technologies to Announce Third Quarter Results on Friday, October 30, 2020

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) will host a conference call on Friday, October 30, 2020, at 8 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss its third quarter calendar year 2020 financial results.

The dial-in numbers for the teleconference are (U.S.) 877-407-6184 and (International) 201-389-0877, and participants will be directed to an operator. Please allow at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time to connect to the teleconference. Participants are encouraged to listen via webcast, and view management’s supporting slide presentation, which will be broadcast live at https://www.l3harris.com/investors. A recording of the call will be available on the L3Harris website, beginning at approximately 12 p.m. ET on October 30.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers’ mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. L3Harris has approximately $18 billion in annual revenue and 48,000 employees, with customers in more than 100 countries. L3Harris.com.

