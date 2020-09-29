Acreage Secures Three-Year Term Loan, Repays Short-Term Convertible Note

“Access to low-cost capital, even in a very challenging capital market environment for cannabis, has always been a core part of our strategy,” said Bill Van Faasen, Interim CEO of Acreage. “The retirement of the potentially dilutive, short-term convertible debt and the additional cash infusion bolsters our balance sheet enabling us to continue to deliver on our shareholder commitments to accelerate our path to profitability.”

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acreage Holdings, Inc. (“Acreage”) (CSE:ACRG.A.U, ACRG.B.U), (OTC: ACRHF, ACRDF) today announced it has closed a financing transaction with an institutional lender for $33 million and used a portion of the proceeds to retire its short-term $11 million secured convertible note. The loan is unsecured, matures in three years, and bears a 7.5% annual interest rate.

ABOUT ACREAGE

Headquartered in New York City, Acreage is a vertically integrated, multi-state operator of cannabis ‎licenses and assets in the U.S. Acreage is dedicated to building and scaling operations to create a ‎seamless, consumer-focused branded cannabis experience. Acreage debuted its national retail store ‎brand, The Botanist in 2018 and its award-winning consumer brands, The Botanist and Live Resin Project ‎in 2019.‎

On June 27, 2019, Acreage implemented an arrangement under section 288 of the Business Corporations ‎Act (British Columbia) with Canopy Growth Corporation (“Canopy Growth”), which was subsequently amended on September 23, 2020 (the “Amended Arrangement”)‎. Pursuant to the Amended Arrangement, ‎upon ‎the occurrence (or waiver by Canopy Growth) of changes in federal laws in the United States to permit the general cultivation, distribution and possession of marijuana (as defined in the relevant legislation) or to remove the regulation of such activities from the federal laws of the United States (the “Triggering Event”), Canopy Growth will, subject to the ‎satisfaction or waiver of certain closing conditions, acquire ‎all of the issued and outstanding Class E subordinate voting shares (the “Fixed Shares”) on the basis of 0.3048 of a Canopy Growth share per ‎Fixed Share (following the automatic conversion of the Class F multiple voting shares and subject to adjustment ‎in accordance with the terms of the arrangement agreement entered into between Acreage and Canopy Growth on April 18, 2019, as amended on May 15, 2019 and on September 23, 2020.)