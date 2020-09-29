 

South Plains Financial, Inc. Completed Private Placement of $50.0 Million of 4.50% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes

LUBBOCK, Texas, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) (“South Plains” or the “Company”), the parent company of City Bank, announced today the completion of its private placement of $50.0 million in fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2030 (the “Notes”). The Notes bear interest at a fixed rate of 4.50% for the first five years, and the interest rate will reset quarterly thereafter to the then current three-month Secured Overnight Financing Rate, as published by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, plus 438 basis points. The Company is entitled to redeem the Notes, in whole or in part, on any interest payment date on or after September 30, 2025, or at any time, in whole but not in part, upon certain other specified events.

The Notes are intended to qualify as Tier 2 capital for South Plains for regulatory capital purposes. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes.

In connection with the issuance and sale of the Notes, the Company entered into a registration rights agreement with each of the purchasers of the Notes pursuant to which the Company has agreed to take certain actions to provide for the exchange of the Notes for subordinated notes that are registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), with substantially the same terms as the Notes.

Piper Sandler & Co. served as placement agent for the offering. Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP served as legal counsel to the Company and Fenimore, Kay, Harrison & Ford, LLP, served as legal counsel to the placement agent.

This press release is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes, nor shall there be any sale in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. The indebtedness evidenced by the Notes is not a deposit and is not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency or fund.

