Novo Initiates Due Diligence Under Kalamazoo Option

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Resources Corp. (“Novo” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: NVO; OTCQX: NSRPF) is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to Novo’s terms sheet with Kalamazoo Resources Ltd. (“Kalamazoo”) dated September 22, 2020 (the “Terms Sheet”) whereby Novo has been granted an option to acquire an initial 50% interest in Kalamazoo’s Queens Project in Victoria, Australia. Accordingly, Novo has initiated the six-month due diligence period under the Terms Sheet. Please see the Company’s news release dated September 22, 2020 for further details.



The Company has issued 24,883 common shares to Kalamazoo which are subject to a statutory hold period expiring on January 29, 2021.