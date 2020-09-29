Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund Corrects Its Net Asset Value per Common Share

The Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE: JHY) daily net asset values per common share (NAVs) published for each business day during the period from 17 August 2020 through 2 September 2020 were incorrect. The fund’s published NAV on each business day during that period was $9.62, while the corrected NAV for each such day was $9.53. These incorrect daily NAVs in turn caused the discount/premium of the market price to NAV published during that period, and any return-to-date-on-NAV figures published during that period, to be incorrect.

JHY seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share (the original NAV) on or about 1 November 2020. Due to recent market conditions, JHY does not anticipate returning the original NAV at its termination. This objective is not a guarantee and is dependent on a number of factors including the extent of market recovery and the cumulative level of income retained in relation to cumulative portfolio gains net of losses.