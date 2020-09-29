NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, HONG KONG, JAPAN, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR WOULD REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURES. PLEASE REFER TO IMPORTANT INFORMATION AT THE END OF THE PRESS RELEASE.

Media and Games Invest plc carries out a private placement of 25 million shares raising proceeds of SEK 300 million



29 September 2020 - Media and Games Invest plc ("MGI" or "company", ISIN: MT0000580101; Symbol: M8G; Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange) a company with focus on digital games supported by a media unit, announces that it has successfully completed the book-building process of the directed share issue of 25,000,000 new shares in the Company (the "Shares") at a price per share of SEK 12.00 (corresponding to EUR 1.141 per share) raising proceeds of SEK 300 million (the "Private Placement").





Through a separate press release published earlier today 29 September 2020, MGI announced the intention to raise gross proceeds of approximately SEK 250 million in a private placement of shares to Swedish and international institutional investors. The Private Placement was heavily oversubscribed and generated strong interest from both Swedish and international investors, and the Company has therefore decided to increase the size of the Private Placement to SEK 300 million.

"I am pleased that we were able to attract further institutional investors of our strategy. The interest in Media and Games Invest plc from Nordic and international investors has been strong and the capital contribution provides us with an improved agility when financing new acquisitions as well as to help strengthen the investments in the organic development of the company. The majority of our new shareholders have extensive experience in the gaming sector, which will further strengthen MGI. The fact that Stockholm has a broad and very well developed gaming cluster as well as many investors who are very familiar with the gaming industry is one of the reasons why we have decided for a dual listing on Nasdaq First North Premier. We expect that a substantial number of shares of our current shareholders will be migrated from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange to the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm. We are convinced that this is the right strategic step for MGI. Together with the uplisting into the Scale Segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange earlier this year, we have used 2020 to build a strong base for our ambitious goals on the capital market side. Together with our partners we are now looking forward to an exciting 4th quarter and a good start into 2021.", says Remco Westermann, CEO